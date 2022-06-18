Cork fans wonder what the next step is after failing to fire again in Thurles

They weren't beaten by a Galway side hurling up a storm. They exited the All-Ireland series on a real low having saved their season by securing a gritty victory over Waterford down in Walsh Park and following up with wins over Tipp and Antrim.
This seems like an awful waste. A hammer blow really, the summer after Cork lifted U20 and minor All-Irelands.
No one had Cork marked as All-Ireland champions in waiting but they expected them to compete with the same focus and intensity as they had in recent outings. They certainly didn't, at least not for enough of this quarter-final.
The All-Ireland finalists from last year who couldn't even get back to Croke Park.
Patrick Horgan 0-34 (0-23 f, 0-3 65); Conor Lehane 1-25 (1-0 pen, 0-6 f, 0-1 65); Alan Connolly 4-4; Seamus Harnedy 1-13; Darragh Fitzgibbon 3-9; Robbie O’Flynn 0-17; Shane Kingston 2-10 (0-1 f); Tim O'Mahony 1-3; Mark Coleman 0-9 (0-4 f, 0-1 65); Alan Cadogan 0-3, Shane Barrett, Jack O'Connor, Luke Meade 0-2; Pa Collins, Conor Cahalane 0-1 each.
Patrick Horgan 1-41 (0-32 f, 0-2 65); Shane Kingston 4-24 (0-14 f, 0-1 65); Conor Lehane 1-19 (0-6 f); Darragh Fitzgibbon 2-13; Mark Coleman 0-13 (0-8 f); Robbie O'Flynn 1-10; Shane Barrett 0-9; Alan Connolly, Tim O’Mahony 1-5; Seamus Harnedy 0-7; Ciarán Joyce 0-6 (0-1 65); Luke Meade 1-2; Rob Downey 0-3; Jack O'Connor, Mark Keane 0-2; Ger Millerick, Conor Cahalane, Colin O’Brien, Sam Quirke, Alan Cadogan, Padraig Power 0-1.