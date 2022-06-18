Cork v Galway: Player ratings from the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final

Worst possible start with the concession of a soft goal and also should have done better for Whelan's strike. Those scores proved very costly in the end.
Had his hands full with Conor Whelan. Caught for a goal when he'd been out in front, which will leave him hugely frustrated. Got a handle on him in the second half to be fair.
The best of the Cork full-back line.
Came out with his share of 50-50 balls. Issues were further out the field.
Lined out at wing-back despite wearing the number three geansaí. Didn't reach the heights he'd hit in previous games.
When the rest of the team was off the pace in the first half, the 20-year-old was bursting out with possession. Prominent all the way through and the big find of the season.
Lamped over two monster frees and clipped over a sweet sideline.
With three goals this summer, you'd have fancied him to bury his first-half chance. Finished with 0-3 all the same.
Swept up a pile of loose ball in the first quarter. Arched over a lovely point.
Nailed an audacious score from long range when Cork were struggling and added two fine second-half points.
Never got going at all. Should have had a free late on at a key stage though.
Took his goal superbly but needed to be more clinical overall.
Nothing at all went right in the first half, including poor free-taking.
An outlet for direct ball, he set up a host of chances but ended up a bit far away from goal to raise a green flag.
Rushed an early goal chance and drifted out of the game.
Introduced at half-time, scoring 0-4, including one from play and was fouled. Lively.
Very busy from wing-forward, setting up a couple of points and securing plenty of possession.
Overlooked all season but contributed 0-3 from four shoots here.
Hurled a lot of ball when on for Downey with two assists.
Late sub.