Cork v Galway: Player ratings from the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final

Patrick Collins: Worst possible start with the concession of a soft goal and also should have done better for Whelan's strike. Those scores proved very costly in the end. 5

Seán O'Donoghue: Had his hands full with Conor Whelan. Caught for a goal when he'd been out in front, which will leave him hugely frustrated. Got a handle on him in the second half to be fair. 6

Damien Cahalane: The best of the Cork full-back line. 6

Niall O'Leary: Came out with his share of 50-50 balls. Issues were further out the field. 6

Rob Downey: Lined out at wing-back despite wearing the number three geansaí. Didn't reach the heights he'd hit in previous games. 5

Ciarán Joyce: When the rest of the team was off the pace in the first half, the 20-year-old was bursting out with possession. Prominent all the way through and the big find of the season. 8

Mark Coleman: Lamped over two monster frees and clipped over a sweet sideline. 6

Darragh Fitzgibbon: With three goals this summer, you'd have fancied him to bury his first-half chance. Finished with 0-3 all the same. 7

Luke Meade: Swept up a pile of loose ball in the first quarter. Arched over a lovely point. 7

Robbie O'Flynn: Nailed an audacious score from long range when Cork were struggling and added two fine second-half points. 7

Seamus Harnedy: Never got going at all. Should have had a free late on at a key stage though. 5

Shane Kingston: Took his goal superbly but needed to be more clinical overall. 6

Conor Lehane: Nothing at all went right in the first half, including poor free-taking. 5

Tim O'Mahony: An outlet for direct ball, he set up a host of chances but ended up a bit far away from goal to raise a green flag. 6

Alan Connolly: Rushed an early goal chance and drifted out of the game. 5

SUBS:

Patrick Horgan: Introduced at half-time, scoring 0-4, including one from play and was fouled. Lively. 6

Jack O'Connor: Very busy from wing-forward, setting up a couple of points and securing plenty of possession. 6

Alan Cadogan: Overlooked all season but contributed 0-3 from four shoots here. 7

Ger Millerick: Hurled a lot of ball when on for Downey with two assists. 7

Tommy O'Connell: Late sub.