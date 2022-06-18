Cork v Galway: Cheap goals cost Rebels

Galway 2-19

Cork 1-21

Cork are out of this year's All-Ireland SHC after defeat to Galway in Saturday's quarter-final at FBD Semple Stadium.

Trailing by 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time, Kieran Kingston's side battled hard in the second half but couldn't force parity at any stage. They were made to pay for first-half wastefulness and the concession of two cheap goals and Galway advance to a semi-final with Limerick.

The game began badly for Cork. Fifteen seconds were on the clock when Galway corner-back Jack Grealish sent a ball goalwards that was too long for a delivery but too short for a point – however, in trying to gather it, Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins dropped it into the net.

There was almost an immediate response as Alan Connolly drew a save from Éanna Murphy but, apart from a Shane Kingston point, the rest of the opening ten minutes were characterised by wayward Cork shooting. The Rebels had four wides in this period while another goal chance was repelled by Murphy, Robbie O’Flynn with the effort.

Galway were not on top form either, with the Cork backs generally doing well with the high balls in, but after frees from Mark Coleman and Conor Lehane, the Tribesmen struck again.

Conor Cooney’s free on 17 minutes made it 1-2 to 0-3 and then, when Tom Monaghan’s ball forward hung in the air, Seán O’Donoghue was deceived and Conor Whelan was able to snatch possession and fizz a shot past Collins from a tight angle.

Cork did have three of the next four points, with Damien Cahalane firing over from his own 65 and Robbie O’Flynn combining with Robert Downey before sending over a superb effort from the right sideline. That made it 2-3 to 0-6, the smallest gap between the sides since the goal, but Galway replied with three on the trot, from Whelan, David Burke and Joseph Cooney.

They might have pushed seven ahead but Conor Cooney mishit his free and, instead, Cork went in five down after an injury-time free from Shane Kingston, who had taken over duties from Conor Lehane.

Lehane didn’t make the second half, replaced at the break by Patrick Horgan, and Cork were boosted four minutes after the restart as Kingston forced a turnover just outside the D and then eased clear of the defence before finishing smartly past Murphy.

Cork needed to build on that but again Galway had a trio of consecutive points, the third of those an outrageous effort by Whelan to make it 2-9 to 1-7.

Two fine Darragh Fitzgibbon scores in the space of a minute served to eat into that deficit and there was a period where Cork would the gap to three only for Galway to move four in front again – as when a Coleman sideline cut and a Cathal Mannion shot required positive Hakweye calls within a minute of each other.

Cork looked to be pushing for a strong finish as two Horgan points, one a free, was followed by a Robbie O’Flynn score, well set up by sub Jack O’Connor. It left them one behind, 2-13 to 1-15, and seemingly with more in the legs.

One more, Galway conjured up tree in a row, Joseph Cooney’s long-range effort putting them four in front again as the clock hit the hour mark. Horgan and Alan Cadogan - playing his first game since February - brought Cork back to within two, but Galway continued to reply.

When Cadogan got his third in the third minute of injury time, the deficit was two again and Horgan was unlucky with a free from distance which came back off the post. Fitzgibbon gave hope of extra time with his third, but Cork couldn't force a chance of an equaliser.

Scorers for Galway: C Whelan 1-2, C Cooney 0-5 (0-5f, 0-1 65), C Mannion 0-4, J Grealish 1-0, David Burke 0-2, J Cooney, R Glennon, T Monaghan, J Coen, J Flynn, B Concannon 0-1 each.

Coek: S Kingston 1-2 (0-1f), P Horgan 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 65), M Coleman (0-2f, 0-1 sideline), R O'Flynn 0-3 each, A Cadogan, D Fitzgibbon 0-3 each, C Lehane (0-1f), L Meade, D Cahalane 0-1 each.

GALWAY: É Murphy; J Grealish, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; G McInerney, P Mannion, F Burke; R Glennon, David Burke; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Cooney; C Whelan, C Fahy, C Mannion.

Subs: B Concannon for Fahy (30), J Flynn for McInerney (34, injured), J Coen for Glennon (45), E Niland for David Burke (69), G Lee for Monaghan (70).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; R Downey, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, S Kingston; T O’Mahony, A Connolly, C Lehane.

Subs: P Horgan for Lehane (half-time), J O’Connor for Connolly (47), G Millerick for Downey (51), A Cadogan for O’Mahony (63), T O'Connell for Harnedy (67).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).