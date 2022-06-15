Split-season plan raises new issues for players and coaches

THE GAA’s inter-county and club split-season was supposed to free up players to concentrate on club matters once their All-Ireland football and hurling championships concluded.

So, has that decision made a Cork GAA club players and manager’s life easier or more difficult?

The reality is that managers, glad to have access to their most vital commodities once the championship starts, are facing increasing issues.

Naturally, players stuck at home for the past two years want to fly away somewhere warmer as soon as the opportunity arises.

As well as that, a crammed county league schedule gives dual clubs little room for manoeuvre or players adequate times to recover from injuries.

Martin Crummey is manager of dual GAA club Fermoy and the Avondhu football division.

"There are pros and cons to this. The split-season has definitely freed up club players but I still think it’s too tightly packed," Crummey said.

"It is especially tight for dual clubs as there is zero room for a breather or to allow players have a week off for recovery or just a break.

"We have noticed how this is leading to fatigue and a massive increase in injuries due to the player’s heavy schedule.

"This definitely needs to be reviewed by possibly pushing out club championships to an August start date and giving a couple of free weeks throughout the league campaigns.

"It’s almost impossible to have a team bonding session now with no breaks which are vital for every squad."

Cork's Podsie O'Mahony in action against Paul Curran and Keith Galvin, Dublin, in the 1999 league final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Aoife Rice/SPORTSFILE

Ballincollig senior football’s Podsie O’Mahony accepts that players want and need to spread their wings.

That means a club’s preparations are going to be hampered by short and long-term absentees.

"A lot of GAA club players’ outlook on life has changed so you have to look at things in real-time after two years of unprecedented circumstances," O’Mahony stated.

"Fellas were not committing because of Covid and turning up intermittently because of Covid meaning there has been no real continuity over the last two years.

"Lads have not been out of the country and there has been no J1’s during that same time either.

"From my point of view, the split-season should be fine for a club player. The thing is, that players have so much going on and things they did not get to over the last two years.

"They are chasing all of those things right now. At the same time, as a manager, you are looking for them to commit to a GAA (club) season.

"You ask fellas to take their holidays at the right time and they try to do that. But a lot of them end up taking time off in the middle of the league or right before championship instead.

"Having six or seven fellas away at different times of the year means there is no consistency when it comes to training.

Sean Walsh, Avondhu, Brian Terry O'Sullivan, Beara.

"You never get to field your strongest team during the league."

Martin Crummey is facing a similar situation with both Fermoy and Avondhu.

Moving the championship back to a later start date might alleviate the ongoing problems.

"Yes, this is a huge issue. Again, if the championships were moved to August then lads could go travelling in May, June or July," Crummey added.

"I manage both senior club and divisional teams and we have at least twelve players gone travelling until August.

"That would have a significant impact on any squad. I’m hearing similar stories from other clubs and divisions.

"You can’t blame lads for travelling after the last two years but if we could create some room (in the fixtures) it would certainly improve matters."

Podsie O’Mahony added: "I know every team has issues and is facing something similar to what we are in Ballincollig. It must be especially hard on dual clubs though with some out fourteen weeks on the bounce?

"Don’t get me wrong, I still think having a split-season is great for club players.

"As a manager though, it is incredibly hard to get any continuity. It really is.

"Starting things earlier wouldn’t necessarily help even though you would have a bit more time.

"That would mean your pre-season would have to start around October or November and you don’t want any fella starting then as the previous championship would only just be finished.

"There has to be a break though. Every club player needs a break, both physically and mentally, no matter what way you look at it.

"I accept this is not going to be an easy thing to get right."