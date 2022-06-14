Echo 130: Draghunting is a special sport for Corkonians 

Up to 1968, horseflesh was used as the hunt for the hounds but a far easier solution in aniseed oil mixed with paraffin followed.
The present clubs is now reduced to eight with Northern Hunt, Shanakiel Harriers, Clogheen, Griffin United, IHT, Mayfield with Kerry Pike and Fair Hill Harriers joining forces and another partnership has seen Southern Harriers combine with Carrigaline.
In the coming years, draghunting will meet challenges and the association will have to be ready to face them head-on. Getting new venues is probably the biggest challenge for the sport and this will have to be looked at in a serious manner.