Tributes for former Echo Boy Michael O'Regan who passed away

The Lord Mayor of Cork has led tributes to former Echo Boy Michael O’Regan, who has passed away.

Mr O’Regan began as a newsvendor in 1960, selling copies of the Evening Echo at the corner of Princes Street and Patrick Street.

“Nearly everything has changed on Patrick Street since I started selling the Evening Echo at Cavandish’s Corner,” he told the Holly Bough in 2004, when it was estimated he had sold a million Echos.

At the launch of the 2018 Holly Bough at St. Peter's, Cork, were Cllr. Mick Finn, Lord Mayor of Cork; Michael O'Regan, veteran newspaper seller who sold the Holly Bough for 57 years, and John Dolan, editor. Picture Denis Minihane.

When he started work in 1960, Sean Lemass was taoiseach, Jack Kennedy had his eye on the White House and the Evening Echo cost two old pence (2d).

He was given a morning pitch at No 10 Patrick Street, outside the then-Bank of Ireland, in 1969 – “the year Neil Armstrong went to the moon,” he would recall.

He worked in all weathers, six days a week, barring bank holidays, and he only retired in recent years, giving more than half a decade to the job he loved.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said she had known Mr O’Regan from her own time working in the bank and she said he had been a part of the fabric of life in the city.

“I’m very sorry to hear Michael has passed away, because he is so iconic to Cork city, part of our society, it’s almost impossible to think of Cork and not think of him,” Cllr Forde said.

Maurice Gubbins, editor of The Echo, said Cork had lost an institution.

“Michael was a giant of a newsvendor - one of the finest people in the news business in Cork - an iconic figure in our city,” Mr Gubbins said.

“He will be very much missed. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Seán Murphy, circulation manager with The Echo and the Irish Examiner, said a piece of Cork’s history had passed away.

“He was an absolute gentleman, a lovely, lovely man to work with, he loved what he did, loved selling the paper, never missed a day, and he just loved his customers as well,” Mr Murphy said.

“Michael will be sorely missed.”

The Echo Boy statue on Patrick Street.

Donal Cronin, whose father Jerry passed away earlier this year after a 70-year career as an Echo Boy, said his father and Mr O’Regan had been great friends.

“They used to have great rivalry and banter with each other down the Echo lane, and my father used to get the papers before Michael, and Michael would always say ‘You’re getting a had start on me Jerry, but I’ll have more sold at the end of the day’, they were always slagging each other,” Mr Cronin said.

Michael O'Regan. Pic: Eddie O'Hare.

“He was an unbelievable seller, he would stay out selling until six or seven when other fellas would be gone home at five or six, he’d always do the extra hour to get people coming home from work.

“He worked all weather and he never complained. My father was the exact same, they’d be saturated and all they cared about was getting the papers to the customers and they never complained,” he said.

The death was also announced of Denis Reading, who had previously worked as a journalist with both The Echo and the Irish Examiner.

Miriam Collins (right) and Niamh Crowley with news vendor Michael O'Regan. Photo was taken as part of the girls' history project.

Maurice Gubbins, editor of The Echo, described Mr Reading as a major figure in the media in Cork.

“Denis covered Cork Corporation and local stories, as well as major news stories, both local and national, for many years for both of our papers,” Mr Gubbins said. “A brilliant reporter and an excellent colleague, who will be dearly missed.”