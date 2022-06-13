Sunday's Well and Cork Masters get back in the swim of things

A spokesperson for Sunday’s Well Swimming Club said it was the first time the clubs have done something like this, but that it was important for older swimmers, as high performance and age group swimmers had “rightly been prioritised” during the return to swimming post lockdown.
“While it wasn’t exactly ideal conditions for best times, the focus was on getting some race practice and getting the groups together socially,” the spokesperson said, adding that times are not official as officials from Swim Ireland were not present.
“It was a very successful morning in the pool and we are looking forward to the next one,” the spokesperson said.
While Sunday’s Well Swimming Club aren’t sending anyone to the European Masters Swimming Championships in Rome this summer, they are focusing on growing membership, particularly at Masters’ level, and at encouraging more members to compete locally and internationally.
The spokesperson said that in general, although Masters’ swimming is competitive, “there is a strong emphasis on continued, long-term participation and ‘swim for life’”.
Cork Masters’ Swimming Club are competing in the European Masters Swimming Championships and are sending a squad of 10.