Glenville side win thrilling John Kerins Memorial Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn

A perfect start and an ideal finish saw Glenville win the John Kerins Memorial Cup at Páirc Uí Rinn for the first time.

In a game that displayed all that is good about underage football in Cork, the winners and their opponents, Bishopstown, deserve congrats on the high standard of their displays.

At half-time, the Watergrasshill side looked like they were well in control but the Town staged a magnificent second-half comeback to level it, having been seven points down.

But credit to Glenville they responded in style to get the last two scores to secure their win by 5-5 to 5-4.

Now in its 17th year, this U11 football tournament is run by the gardaí in memory of their colleague and former Cork and St Finbarr’s goalkeeper John Kerins, who passed away at a young age.

John kept goal for St Finbarr’s for many years and also won two senior All-Ireland football medals with Cork in 1989 and 1990.

He was also a Cork minor selector for a number of years and his dedication to the game was second to none. Several years ago members of the gardaí decided to hold an annual U11 football tournament to honour his memory.

Year after year it serves up top-class games and battles and this year was no different.

Glenville's Cormac McCarthy shoots as Bishopstown's Jack Crowley moves in. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Earlier in the day, Glenville got the better of St Nicholas in the quarter-final, before facing Valley Rovers in the semi.

Bishopstown got the better of Éire Óg in their quarter-final before taking on Carrigaline in their semi, a side who impressed earlier in the day.

But the Town got the better of them to take on Glenville as the two best sides on the day reached the decider.

The final had hardly started when Glenville took the lead as Sam O’Leary set up Cormac McCarthy for their opening goal. Tom Slattery, one of the top performers throughout the tournament, raised a white flag for Bishopstown.

Glenville continued their blistering start with Sean Fenton getting their second goal and before Bishopstown could recover from that they had a third, with McCarthy getting his second.

Paddy Kelleher got in on the goalscoring act as he raised a green flag for the Town, with Liam O’Sullivan adding a point, to make it 1-2 to 3-0.

Back came the champions with Donagh McHugh getting their fourth goal before McCarthy got their first point.

Bill Troy pointed for Bishopstown as they trailed by 1-3 to 4-1 at half time.

Early in the second half the Town were awarded a penalty and O’Sullivan coolly slotted home. Slattery added a point from a free and suddenly there was only a goal between them.

Now enjoying their best spell of the final they were back on level terms when Sean Dollard got their goal, to make it 3-4 to 4-1.

But Glenville didn’t panic and Fenton pointed to put them back in front before McHugh got their fifth goal to make it a four-point tie.

Ann Kerins presents the Player of the Match award to Glenville's Cormac McCarthy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Darragh Noonan and McCarthy both pointed to put them further in front, but in this thrilling final Bishopstown weren’t done yet.

Troy pulled a goal back to make it 4-4 to 5-4 and with only minutes remaining they were back on level terms when Slattery got their fifth goal.

But in injury-time Ciaran Lee got the all-important score for Glenville to see them run out winners for the first time after a hearts in the mouth final.