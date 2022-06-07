John Horgan on hurling: Antrim won't have any fear of the Cork hurlers

THINGS are much clearer now for the Cork hurlers, a trip to the glens of Antrim to face the Saffron county of Antrim in a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final and if successful a quarter-final with Galway.

Whilst nothing can be taken for granted and there will be absolutely no room for complacency, Kieran Kingston’s team will be very much fancied to go on and encounter a Galway side that came up well short against Kilkenny in the Leinster final, a very disappointing final. In fact, of the three hurling games played out over the weekend that one ranked number three on the list in terms of excitement and late drama.

On the evidence presented, there should be cautious optimism that Cork will be back in an All-Ireland semi-final in a few weeks.

But it’s first things first and that trip up north to face an Antrim team that at one stage in the Joe McDonagh final looked to be coasting to victory over Kerry. Leading by 11 points at one stage, they found themselves in all sorts of bother late on and just the bare minimum divided the teams when the last whistle sounded.

Although the time allowed had elapsed when Kerry secured their fourth goal, many believed that referee Sean Stack might allow time for one more play. That wasn’t to be, however, and Antrim got home by the skin of their teeth to set up next weekend’s appointment with the Rebel county.

No doubt the Cork management were keeping a very close eye at Croke Park. Antrim’s experience from playing in Division 1 of the league this season stood to them and they've some fine hurlers.

In particular, Ciaran Clarke, James McNaughton and the free-scoring Conal Cunnings made a big impression and a return of 5-22 was serious going.

However, the concession of 4-24 against a second division team has to be a cause for concern for Darren Gleeson and his management team and, let’s be honest, there a fair aul gap between the two divisions.

They will come out next Saturday with all guns blazing against Cork in front of a home crowd that will seem like they have an extra man.

Offensively, they did very well in Croke Park but the looseness in defence will be punished by a far higher-ranked team like Cork.

At the same time, Cork won’t underestimate them in any shape or form. This will be an entry into unknown territory but in the cold light of day, Cork should achieve their mission.

MOMENTUM

If that is the case, Cork would be coming in on the back of three wins with a fair bit of momentum, the trials and tribulations firmly behind them. Galway, on the other hand, will have to try and get a poor Leinster final performance out of their system, when they could only muster up nine points from play.

Kilkenny simply wanted it more. And the body language from Brian Cody suggested this was one of his sweetest Leinster final victories.

Kilkenny's TJ Reid and Darren Morrissey of Galway in action at Croke Park on Saturday evening. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Galway will provide a stern test of Cork’s credentials but Kingston and co will still be quietly optimistic. Sometimes, it’s often said that you earn more from a loss than a victory but this Galway team look a bit flaky.

Saturday's Man of the Match went to Kilkenny’s Mikey Butler in his first season and he has been superb thus far. The accolade could have gone to TJ Reid though. His leadership qualities were very evident at vital stages when his aerial ability was seen to such great effect.

Adrian Mullen was superb too and while few fancy them to go all the way, this Kilkenny team will take a significant amount from this victory and, like Cork, have put earlier defeats in Leinster behind them.

They are Kilkenny, down but never out. And Leinster champions again.

The race for the big prize is certainly hotting up now. Some of the hurling that was exhibited last weekend was mesmerizing, the individual brilliance and sheer intensity in all three games was joyful to watch.

Limerick and Clare topped it all off with one of the great Munster finals and later in the week, we’ll examine more closely how the whole thing might unfold in the middle of July.

Tony Kelly of Clare scores a point despite the best efforts of William O'Donoghue. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

For now, Limerick and the Cats can sit back and take stock, safe in the knowledge that they are just 70 minutes away from the final.

Hurling, who would be without it.