Ringmahon Rangers beat rivals Douglas Hall to claim U18 Premier League title

Ringmahon Rangers 4 Douglas Hall 0

RINGMAHON RANGERS won the Daly Industrial Supplies U18 Premier League at Ringmahon Park on Saturday afternoon.

These are by far the best two football teams in the country in this age group and they didn’t disappoint the large crowd with some excellent football in wet conditions.

The home side held a one-goal advantage at the break after a very tight first half. The biggest moment in the second half happened in the 54th minute when Ross Cronin made a superb save from the Hall’s Padraig Murphy and then the Ringmahon captain scored a wonderful free-kick to give his side a two-goal lead.

The hosts finished the game in style adding two more goals in the final few minutes, sparking wild celebrations.

Ringmahon manager Johnny Delaney was delighted with his team after the game.

“I thought that performance was in the lads all season and it more than makes up for some of the disappointments this year.

“It was a very tight opening 20 minutes with both sides giving very little away, however, when we got into our stride I was very confident that the boys would go on to win the game.

“To be fair to Douglas they’re a fantastic team and that’s why they finished the season with the FAI and Munster Youth Cups, however, there is very little between both sides as we finished the season with the Murphy Cup and the league title.”

There was very little goalmouth action in the opening 25 minutes with both defensives playing very well.

The visitors had the first real chance in the 26th minute when David Bomor broke free, but his low effort was saved by Ross Cronin. Ringmahon had a couple of half-chances before they took the lead in the 38th minute when Luke Herlihy headed home Ryan’s Keating corner kick.

Douglas made the better start to the second half and were denied an equaliser by a magnificent save from Cronin in the 54th minute. Ringmahon doubled their advantage a minute later with a wonder goal from Adam Delurey.

The visitors had to push forward to try get something from the game and were caught with a sucker-punch in the 87th minute when Scott McCullagh scored from the edge of the box after good work by Delurey.

Three minutes later they scored again when Adam O’Callaghan got his head to a Zack O’Brien cross to complete the scoring., and set off scenes of wild celebration.

Sean O’Sullivan, chairman of the Cork Youth League, presenting the Daly Industrial Supplies U18 Premier League Cup to Ringmahon Rangers captain Adam Delurey.

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Ross Cronin, Adam O’Callaghan, Luke Herlihy, Jack Dennehy, Aaron Collins, Adam Delurey, Stephen Kennedy-Osubor, Paddy Cronin, Fionn Crowley, Dylan O’Reagan-Forde, Ryan Keating.

Subs: Joey Gibson for Kennedy-Osubor (63), Scott McCullagh for Keating (69), Zack O’Brien for Paddy Cronin (79), Lee O’Sullivan for Crowley (83).

DOUGLAS HALL: Daniel Moynihan, Kevin Lyons, Jonah Obode, Shane Tobin, Lee Morley, Ben Weldon, David Bomor, Gavin O’Shea, Billy Fraher, Padraig Murphy, Harry Flanagan.

Subs: Jerry Ndwwuda for Lyons (h-t), Daniel Akinsanya for Flanagan (66), Alex Lenihan for Tobin (79).

Referee: PJ Grey.

Assistant referees: John Philpott, Ray Allen.