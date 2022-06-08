Midleton CBS U14s land school's first Cork soccer title

THE celebrations at Midleton CBS are still ongoing after their U14s won the Cork Cup for the first time, in any age group, in the school’s history.

The team progressed to the final beating Coláiste Choilm, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Rochestown College, and St Coleman’s, Fermoy and there was much excitement in the secondary school in the lead up to the showpiece occasion as they prepared to face Christians Brothers College at College Corinthians’ Castletreasure ground.

CBC started brightly and they went 1-0 up after 15 minutes but that was cancelled out by a superb finish from Alex McSweeney just before halftime.

The two talented teams remained locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time but Gabrielle Ebo’s excellent goal in the first half of extra time proved to be decisive.

“We were delighted to get over the line,” manager Adrian Desmond said of the achievement.

“Now it’s just about thanking everyone, starting with CBC. It was a great final and the match was played in a fantastic spirit, and we’d like to thank everyone in CBC and Stephen Hogan, who puts in fantastic work every year.

“Of course, we’d like to thank our own players for their commitment all year. They have been training since September and all the squad played some part in our games so it really feels like the whole squad won this trophy.

“We must say thanks too, to all their parents who are constantly collecting and dropping them off to training.

“Also, the local clubs who do so much work with the lads, it’s incredible and helps us so much. A particular mention must go to Mick Kirby, in Midleton FC who always lets us use their facilities when we are stuck.

“Thanks must also go to our school who promote and support sport throughout the year. Finally, thanks to Aiden Twomey, Padraic Hayden, all the referees, and everyone involved in organising and running the tournament.”

Co-manager James Walsh was also full of praise for the team. “It’s great for the lads, they were absolutely delighted after the game,” he enthused.

“It was such a strange year for all the schools. Back in November, it was a totally different landscape with the pandemic and sport was a great outlet for students.

We had huge numbers at training throughout the year when we were allowed to train and this really helped with the team spirit and bonding.

“The lads have been excellent and we can’t give them enough praise. I would also like to say thanks to everyone who helped us get here and in particular the local clubs.

“They do a huge amount of the heavy lifting and the lads really hit the ground running when they arrive into us.

“We’ve lads with Midleton, Corkbeg, Mogeely, Waterford, Carrigtwohill, Inch, and Glounthaune, and their work is a massive part of us winning.”