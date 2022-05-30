Picture gallery: Cork Schoolboys League hands out awards for first time since 2019

The CSL committee, club representatives, parents, family members, and most importantly, the talented awards winners were in attendance.
David Dunne has been a consistent performer in the U13 section this season.
Cormac Deane was the recipient of the U14 award. A role model both on and off the pitch, Deane excels in an attacking capacity for both his club Midleton and the Cork Kennedy Cup squad.
Lane possesses the ability to play the ball short and also by-pass the opposition press via direct passes. The youngster was a worthy winner of the U15 trophy.
Having represented Leeds AFC in the past, O’Connor won two Player of the Year awards and a top goal scorer award in his time there. O’Connor was crowned as U16 Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.
Curtain helped Ringmahon Rangers win the U16 Premier League and Cup double and the youngster played a pivotal role for Cork this term too.
The Kilreen Celtic representative received the ‘Administrator of the Year’ accolade from CSL Secretary Eddie Doyle.
Bandon AFC were acknowledged for their efforts of inclusion and integration of children of all ages and abilities by receiving the Inclusive Club of the Year award.