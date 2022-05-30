Picture gallery: Cork Schoolboys League hands out awards for first time since 2019

THE Cork Schoolboys Awards took place for the first time since 2019 at the Address Hotel on Military Hill on Tuesday evening.

The CSL committee, club representatives, parents, family members, and most importantly, the talented awards winners were in attendance.

Neil Cronin, treasurer, presents Cian O'Neill, Carrigaline United, with the U12 award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cian O’Neil scooped the U12 Award. The central midfielder played an instrumental role in both Carrigaline’s and Cork’s performances this season, culminating in an U12 Premier league title.

The defensive midfielder scored six goals and he was on hand to help Cork Athletic to their Munster Cup success.

O’Neil also represented the FAI’s Regional Emerging Talent Development squad.

David Dunne has been a consistent performer in the U13 section this season.

Neil Cronin, treasurer, presents David Dunne with the U13 award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Rockmount captain led by example both on the pitch and in the dressing room, inspiring his teammates to first-rate performances and the youngster undoubtedly has a bright future in the game.

GIFTED

Cormac Deane was the recipient of the U14 award. A role model both on and off the pitch, Deane excels in an attacking capacity for both his club Midleton and the Cork Kennedy Cup squad.

Anthony Kenneally gives Cormac Deane the U14 Player of the Year award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mayfield United’s Kian Lane won the U15 Player of the Year award.

The agile goalkeeper had an outstanding season both for Cork and his club.

Lane possesses the ability to play the ball short and also by-pass the opposition press via direct passes. The youngster was a worthy winner of the U15 trophy.

Peter Connolly, chairman, presents Kian Lane, Mayfield United, with the U15 award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Representing both the Corinthian Boys U16 and U17 teams, Liam O’Connor excelled at center back this year.

Having represented Leeds AFC in the past, O’Connor won two Player of the Year awards and a top goal scorer award in his time there. O’Connor was crowned as U16 Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.

Conor McCarthy, St Mirren, with Liam O'Connor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Lucas Curtin won the coveted Overall Player of the Year award.

Playing for Ringmahon Rangers FC since he was six, Curtin experienced plenty of memorable moments with his club including winning the New Balance Manchester Cup in 2018 with the U13s.

Curtain helped Ringmahon Rangers win the U16 Premier League and Cup double and the youngster played a pivotal role for Cork this term too.

Eddie Doyle, secretary, with Dave Quinn, CSL Referee of the Year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Referee of the Year Dave Quinn was a worthy winner of the Referee of the Year award having overseen 173 CSL games.

Nicola O’Regan’s efforts for Kilreen Celtic were honoured on the night also.

The Kilreen Celtic representative received the ‘Administrator of the Year’ accolade from CSL Secretary Eddie Doyle.

Eddie Doyle, secretary, presents Nicola O'Regan, (Kilreen Celtic) with the Administrator of the Year award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Bandon AFC were acknowledged for their efforts of inclusion and integration of children of all ages and abilities by receiving the Inclusive Club of the Year award.

Bandon collecting their award. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CSL Player of the Year Awards

U12: Cian O’Neill, Carrigaline United.

U13: David Dunne, Rockmount.

U14: Cormac Deane, Midleton.

U15: Kian Lane, Mayfield United.

U16: Liam O’Connor, Corinthian Boys.

Overall Player of the Year (U16): Lucas Curtain, Ringmahon Rangers.

Referee of the Year: Dave Quinn.

Administrator of the Year: Nicola O’Regan, Kilreen Celtic.

Inclusive Club of the Year: Bandon.