Cork v Tipp: Player ratings from the Rebel rout of the Premier

Patrick Collins: Made a crucial save early in the second half and varied his puck-outs smartly throughout. 7

Seán O'Donoghue: Started on Jake Morris and moved over to Mark Kehoe. Aside from the opening quarter, he was out in front spoiling long deliveries time and again.

One of the best corner-backs in the country now. 8

Rob Downey: Had his hands full initially on Kehoe but benefited from a switch across to Jason Forde. Very strong in the air in the second half. 7

Damien Cahalane: Often ships flak when Cork are beaten but the defence is more secure with his power and aggression on the field. 7

Niall O'Leary: Having an excellent summer so far. Very tidy and effective in his tackling in the right wing-back berth. 7

Ciarán Joyce: Only 20 years of age but so commanding and natural in the centre-back role. 8

Mark Coleman: Brilliant again at wing-back. Hoovered up possession and added two class points from play as well as a long-range free. 8

Darragh Fitzgibbon: Ripped through the Tipp rearguard for a brilliant goal, his second of the championship. Sat deeper in the second half before popping up to assist Tim O'Mahony's goal. 8

Luke Meade: Just as he had in Walsh Park, the Newcestown club man did the heavy lifting off the ball to allow others to shine. 8

Robbie O'Flynn: His movement from left- to right across the half-forward line was too much for Tipp to handle. Three points and a lot of hard running. 8

Seamus Harnedy: After a quiet first half he ended his afternoon with 0-3 and a couple of assists. 7

Shane Kingston: Having done better as an impact sub, he lasted the full game here. Scored 0-4 but also ran himself into the ground. 8

Conor Lehane: A game for the ages. Scored 0-7 from play, a stunning blend of skill and execution. Was also fouled for a free and had three assists. 9

Patrick Horgan: Taken off again after 44 minutes but up to that contributed with a point from play, was fouled for a free and forced a 65 he converted. 7

Alan Connolly: Such a handful up top on minimal possession. Never lets the ball out easy.

Stitched his goal and added a second-half point. 8

SUBS:

Tim O’Mahony: Gave Cork that route one outlet. Scored 1-1 and could have grabbed a second goal. 8

Tommy O'Connell: Superb pass in behind led to O'Mahony's goal. 7

Jack O'Connor: Great to see him back blitzing defenders and scoring after the Clare loss. 8

Shane Barrett: Two assists late on. 7

Ger Millerick: Late cameo. 7