Man United legends to face Cork City in charity match for Marymount

A GROUP of Manchester United legends will take on a band of Cork soccer stars in aid of Marymount Hospice next month.

The charity match will take place at 4pm on June 5 and Turner’s Cross will host the fundraiser.

A number of big-name players will feature on the day including Champions League winners David May and Wes Brown, who both won the European Cup with Manchester United in 1999.

Other players who will line out for the Red Devils on the day include Clayton Blackmore and Lee Martin. They were on the United team which won the FA Cup in 1990 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1991.

The Cork team will include Joe Gamble, Mick Devine, Alan Bennett, and Gearóid Morrissey.

The event is being organised by Mark McCarthy, a Manchester United season ticket holder from Ballyphehane.

He hopes to bring fans from all across Cork to Turner’s Cross for the fundraiser next month.

“My message to both sets of fans is to not miss out on what should be a fantastic day out for a great charity,” he said.

“It’s a chance to see the likes of Wes Brown, David May, Lee Martin, Clayton Blackmore, Russell Beardsmore, Danny Webber, Sammy McIlroy, and more at Turner's Cross. Cork legends like Joe Gamble, Mick Divine, Alan Bennett, George O’Callaghan, Greg O’Halloran, Ray Lally, Steven Beatie, and Gearoid Morrisey will all dust off their boots for the occasion.”

The last time McCarthy organised an event like this for Maymount Hospice it was a massive success.

“In November 2019 I had David May over for a weekend,” he remembered.

It was very successful and fun. We raised just under €5,000. I want to double that with this event."

The idea for the event came from a conversation between McCarthy and one of his United heroes last spring.

“I was talking to David May last February. I was trying to get him to come back over and I suggested a few coming over with him,” he explained.

“Before I knew it, we organised 15 lads to come over for a legends match. The United lads are well used to playing these matches and they have a full schedule for the summer. Sunday 5th of June was the only date left so I grabbed the opportunity.”

“I decided to get in contact with a few ex-Cork City stars and I asked them to play against United. That will help sell more tickets. Ticket sales are going well. It’s just under four weeks to the event and I’d love to get the word out to people who haven’t heard about the game yet.”

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite and the net proceeds will go to Marymount Hospice.