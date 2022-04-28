Bandon U16 rugby team capture first South Munster League in 12 years

Bandon 29 Cobh Pirates 7

BANDON won the South Munster U16 League title for the first time in 12 years as they defeated holders Cobh Pirates in last Sunday’s one-sided final at Curaheen Road.

The West Cork side could have won by a bigger margin as they had the Pirates pinned back for most of the opening half, but bad handling short of the line and solid defensive work by the East Cork side prevented them from taking an early lead. Cobh Pirates had to wait until the final quarter to produce scores.

Dylan Stapleton and Paul Kelly scored tries for Bandon in a two-minute spell approaching the break. Kelly converted both to give their side a 14-0 interval lead.

Six minutes after the restart, Kelly increased Bandon’s advantage with a penalty inside the Pirates’ 22.

Stapleton dived over in the corner for his second try in the 41st minute following a series of drives by his pack in the Cobh 22.

Midway through the second half, Anthony Slattery touched down behind the posts for Bandon’s fifth try following a lineout on the Cobh 22 and Daniel Coughlan converted.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Ryan Abramson scored a try for Cobh six minutes from time following a ruck in the Bandon 22 and Dara Kelleher converted.

Scorers for Bandon: Paul Kelly try, 2 cons, pen; Dylan Stapleton 2 tries; Anthony Slattery try; Daniel Coughlan con.

Cobh Pirates: Ryan Abramson try; Dara Kelleher con.

BANDON: Niall Daly; John O’Leary, Cillian O’Mahony, Paul Kelly, Kevin O’Connell; Daniel Coughlan, Noah O’Sullivan; Jack McNamara, Conor Mueller, Jerry Galvin; Gary Cremin, Nathan Duggan; Mark Slattery, Luke Kearney, Anthony Slattery.

Replacements: Jamie Austre-Desmond, Louis O’Sullivan, John Buckley, Harry O’Sullivan, Gavin O’Shea, Harvey Smyth-McCormick, Michael O’Mahony, Dylan Stapleton.

COBH: Gearoid O’Donovan; Ryan Abramson, Oskar Olszewski, Matthew Perryman, Donnchadh O’Donovan; Odharn Burke, Thomas Mannix; Liam Corcoran, Kieran Hurley, Keelan Manley; Ewan Lynch, Kian Kidney; Shane O’Flaherty, Jamie McKeown, Adam Dolan.

Replacements: Bryce Abramson, Cameron O’Mahony, Evan Welham, David Mac Coitir, Conor Leahy, Conroe Leahy, Jason Moran, Dara Kelleher, Samuel Dorgan.

Referee: Peter Van Balderen (MAR).

Action continued across the second week of the Easter period.

Bandon qualified for Sunday’s South Munster U16 League decider on the back of a 29-19 win over Douglas-Muskerry. Dylan Stapleton scored two tries for the West Cork side. Kevin O’Connell, Mark Slattery, and Harvey Smyth-McCormick also scored tries. Daniel Coughlan added two conversions. Shane Dennehy, Redmond Riordan, and Eamon Casey scored tries for Douglas-Muskerry. Daniel Hallissey converted two.

Bantry Bay are through to the South Munster U18 Development Cup decider as they ran out 25-14 home winners over West Cork neighbours Skibbereen. Dara McSweeney, Michael O’Donovan, and Tadgh Cronin scored tries for the winners. Dylan Hicks added two penalties and two conversions.

Bantry Bay will meet Cork Constitution as the Lilywhites recorded a 24-5 home win over Old Christians. Lukas Hagermark got a try, a penalty, and a hat-trick of conversions for the Lilywhites. Chris Callinan and Conor Limerick also scored tries. Jacob O’Keeffe scored a try for Old Christians.

Highfield have qualified for the South Munster U16 Cup decider where they will meet Dolphin as they defeated Kinsale 19-10 in the second semi-final at Woodleigh Park. Daniel Dineen got a try and two conversions for the winners. Tomas Mahon and Kaelan Susuico also scored tries. Ethan Quarry scored two tries for the Seasiders.

Bantry Bay will meet Skibbereen in the South Munster U16 Development Plate decider as they defeated Sunday’s Well 31-5 in their semi-final in West Cork. Stephen O’Donoghue, Denis Collins, Timmy Kelleher, Joe Egan, and Philip Harrington scored tries for the winners. Ben Clancy converted two and Derry Twomey added one conversion. Zak Davidson was the Musgrave Park side’s try scorer.

Midleton defeated Cork Constitution 21-17 to claim the South Munster U 14 Plate League title. Matt O’Keeffe, Sam Douglas, and Daniel Fitzgerald scored tries for the East Cork side. All were converted by Ollie Killeen.

Skibbereen ran out 36-17 winners over Cobh Pirates in the South Munster U14 Bowl decider. Billy Anlgim, Ruben Coady and Padraig O’Connell scored tries for the Pirates. Tom Worrall added one conversion.