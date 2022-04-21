Ballincollig claim first underage rugby title with victory over Thurles in the U16 Development Plate final

Ballincollig 40

Thurles 0

BALLINCOLLIG created history on Good Friday as they defeated Thurles in a one-sided Munster Club Under 16 Development Plate final at Musgrave Park to claim the Club’s first Munster underage title.

The Tipperary side, who were unlucky not to have put any points on the board resorted to defensive tactics in the opening half as they restricted Ballincollig to two converted tries in this period, while the second half was one-way traffic in the Mid Cork side’s favour.

Ballincollig seized the initiative from set-pieces as Colm O’Mahony was winning lineout ball. Cormac Gantly, Nathan McSweeney, and Michael Hayes presented the Tipperary side with problems in the loose, but Evan Ryan was winning turnovers.

The scoring was opened in the tenth minute when Jamie Mahon-O’Sullivan barged over for the game’s first try following a five-metre penalty from which Ballincollig opted for a quick tap. Adam Dodd converted.

Ballincollig continued to have the Tipperary side pinned back but bad handling short of the line was proving to be costly. The Thurles defence also held firm as Sean Ryan and Eamon Ryan also pulled off a series of try-saving tackles.

The Mid Cork side doubled their lead when Aaron Hurley made a break from a five-metre scrum to score their second try, which was converted by Dodd, to give Ballincollig a 14-0 interval lead.

Ballincollig played exhibition rugby in the second half, and they were back on the scoresheet three minutes after the restart when the ball was spread out to Conor Lee for a try in the corner, following a lineout on the Thurles five-metre line. Dodd converted from a difficult angle.

Aaron Hurley scored the Mid Cork side’s fourth try following a five-metre penalty from which they opted for a quick tap and Dodd converted to stretch the margin to 28 points.

Darragh Lee exposed gaps in the Thurles defence to dive over in the corner for the Mid Cork side’s fifth try, midway through the second half.

Hurley turned over possession outside the Tipperary side’s 22 to score his third try with eight minutes remaining. Dodd followed it up with his fifth conversion.

Scorers for Ballincollig: Aaron Hurley 3 tries; Adam Dodd 5 cons; Jamie Mahon-O’Sullivan, Conor Lee, Darragh Lee tries.

Ballincollig: Darragh Lee; James O’Keeffe, Cathal Bray, Shane O’Sullivan, Jamie Mahon-O’Sullivan; Adam Dodd, Diarmuid Buttimer; Rory Doherty Michael Hayes, Rian O’Donohgue; Colm O’Mahony, Cormac Gantly; Nathan McSweeney, Conor Lee, Aaron Hurley.

Replacements: Eoghan O’Conaill, Dara Caulfield, Darragh Wynne, Robert Charteris, Brooklyn Bohane, Liam Healy, Keith Lui, Paul Lucey.

Thurles: Sean Ryan; Daniel Butler, Keelan Dunne, Cian Ryan, Eamon Ryan; Tom Ryan, Eoin Fogarty; David Green, Oisin O’Gorman, Cian McGrath; Connaire Phelan, Niall Cleary; Evan Ryan, Sean O’Mahony, Sean Lloyd.

Replacement: Elliot Carew.

Referee: Nick O’Riordan (MAR).

Meanwhile, action continued in various South Munster competitions during Easter week.

Kinsale have qualified for the South Munster Under 18 Cup decider as they recorded a narrow 15-13 win over Midleton. Cathal O’Leary kicked four penalties and a drop goal for Kinsale. Sean Busteed scored a try for Midleton. Stuart O’Connor added two penalties and a conversion.

Clonakilty and Kanturk will contest the South Munster Under 18 League decider.

Clonakilty ran out 24-23 winners over Kinsale. Luke McCarthy, Conor Ryan, and Rory White scored tries for Clonakilty. Eoin Downey added three conversions and a penalty. Paul Graham scored a try, two penalties and two conversions for Kinsale. Conor O’Callaghan also scored a try.

Kanturk defeated Muskerry 12 -10 with a try and a conversion by Kajus Goberis. Ethan Hourigan also scored a try.

Skibbereen defeated Ballincollig 29-15 in the South Munster Under 18 Development Cup. Ben McGuirk and Owen Beamish scored tries for Ballincollig. Michael O’Mahony added a conversion and a penalty.

Douglas-Muskerry have qualified for the South Munster Under 16 Development Cup decider as they defeated Youghal 18-10. Shane Dennehy scored two tries for the winners. Daniel Hallissey added a penalty and a conversion. Liam O’Flynn also converted a penalty. Jessie Dalton got a try, a penalty, and a conversion for Youghal.

Bantry Bay recorded a 13-12 win over Mallow in the South Munster Under 16 Development Plate. Eli Reynolds scored two tries for Bantry and Ben Clancy added a penalty. Dylan Harold and Eoin Sheehan scored tries for Mallow. Mark Sheehan added one conversion.

Bandon defeated Old Christians 25-7 in the South Munster Under 14 Cup. Jack O'Halloran, Nick Bourke, Cathal O'Callaghan, Daithi Courtney, and Cathal O’Riordan scored tries for Bandon. Sean O’Regan got a try and a conversion for Old Christians

Mallow are through to the South Munster Under 14 Development Cup decider, where they will meet Cobh Pirates as they ran out 31-27 winners over Dolphin. Donnacha Collins scored two tries for Mallow. Sean O’Halloran, Stephen Murphy, and Niall Fitzgerald also scored tries. Diarmuid O’Riordan converted three.