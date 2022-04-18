Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 20:20

Douglas capture the Feile 1 hurling title after a great win over Carrigaline in a thrilling final

Plenty of heroes for Douglas but the individual brilliance of Mark O’Brien was significant as the youngster finished with a 2-5 tally.
Douglas players celebrate after defeating Carrigaline in the Feile 1 under 15 hurling final at Douglas . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

Douglas 4-7 

Carrigaline 3-6 

DOUGLAS produced an awesome brand of hurling to win the U15 hurling Feile na nGael championship with a hard earned win over a gallant Carrigaline side at Douglas on Monday night.

Carrigaline shocked a hotly fancied Sarsfields side in the semi-final and they got a perfect start in this game when Charlie Hanratty struck over a quality point.

The class of Mark O’Brien was evident when he brought the teams on parity following a long range point.

Michael O'Mahony, chairman Rebel Og presents Douglas captain Mark O'Brien with the trophy after defeating Carrigaline in the Feile 1 under 15 hurling final at Douglas . Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Another O’Brien came to the fore for Douglas in the 10th minute when Jack O’Brien soloed through and billowed the back of the net with a sublime strike.

Credit to Carrigaline they kept battling and following a retaken 65 for a player shouting when Oisin O’Connell was striking the ball they got a goal against the run of play.

On the retaken 65 the ball fell to Dean O’Callaghan whose low shot found the back of the net.

Douglas captain Mark O'Brien and players celebrate after defeating Carrigaline in the Feile 1 under 15 hurling final at Douglas . Picture; Eddie O'Hare
O’Connell followed up with a point that edged Carrigaline ahead by the minimum but right on the stroke of half time Douglas tied the game at 1-4 each following a Mark O’Brien point.

On the restart O’Brien split the posts again but O’Connell answered with a similar strike for Carrigaline.

The game was finely poised up to seven minutes from time but Mark O’Brien broke Carrigaline hearts with a superb goal.

O’Brien battled hardest before slicing through the Carrigaline defence for a wonderful finish to the back of the net.

To be fair Carrigaline had a good opportunity to raise a green flag a minute later but Liam Kelleher showed courage to block a certain goal.

Douglas' Eoin Gibson (left) celebrates his goal with Sam O'Keeffe against Carrigaline during the Feile 1 under 15 hurling final at Douglas . Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Douglas substitute Eoin Gibson was on hand to drill home an opportunist goal with six minutes remaining.

Once again Carrigaline responded when Owen O’Donovan exposed slack Douglas defending with a well taken goal.

It was fitting Mark O’Brien had the final say of the evening when he produced another piece of magic to drill home his second goal.

A late Charlie Hanratty goal was sheer consolation for Carrigaline as Douglas were crowned champions in style.

Referee Brian Coniry once again ensured this game was played in a sporting manner and both teams should be commended on producing a wonderful spectacle.

Scorers for Douglas: M O’Brien 2-5 (0-3f), J O’Brien 1-2, E Gibson 1-0.

Carrigaline: C Hanratty 1-1, O O’Connell 0-4 (0-3f), O O’Donovan 1-0, D O’Callaghan 1-0, S Tivy 0-1.

Douglas: P Burke; R Mullin, J Mouret, H McGinn; R Maher, L Kelleher, C O’Donoghue; J O’Brien, W Banks; B O’Sullivan, M O’Brien, D Burke; B O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe, L O’Callaghan.

Subs: T Hayes for C O’Donoghue (7), D O’Donoghue for J Mouret (inj 14), E Gibson for B O’Keeffe (h-t), J O’Donovan for L O’Callaghan (26).

Carrigaline: J Carolan:S Turner, S Fielding, A Walsh; D O Beolain, R Murphy, M Kiernan; O O’Connell, S Tivy; D O’Callaghan, O O’Donovan, C McCarthy; C Murphy, J Connolly, C Hanratty.

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).

