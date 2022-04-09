Rebel Óg competition highlights the most skillful young footballers in Cork

REBEL Óg Coaching have announced details of a club football skills development programme which will see over 5,000 boys between the ages of 12 and 14 showcase their skills in a county-wide competition involving 150 clubs.

Club coaches are invited to host a kicking skills competition in their local clubs with the three highest-scoring players advancing to divisional finals, with the winners contesting the County Finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in May.

Cork Football Development Manager, Conor Counihan outlined the importance of encouraging kicking from both feet at a young age.

This initiative will help focus on the development of the basic skills of kicking with the left and right foot, while also providing a focus for players who may not have had reason to practice these skills offseason.”

He is excited to work once again with Co-Op Superstores as sponsors and while the competition was hit by Covid, it will once again become an exciting annual event in the calendar.

Clubs across the county are asked to hold their own internal competitions at U12, U13, U14 and have their club representatives nominated for the Divisional Finals being held on May 14.

The county finals will be held on the weekend of May 21 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Each club will be asked to nominate three players from each age group to represent their club, it is a team event with the combined scores of each team member being counted.

The initiative is being sponsored by Co-Op Superstores.

Speaking at the launch, Liam O'Flaherty Head of Agribusiness Dairygold said they are delighted to see a competition focusing on football skills.

"Through our retail division, Co-Op Superstores is hugely connected with the GAA community in parishes across Cork. We are looking forward to being involved with Rebel Óg Coaching for another great competition this year.

"People development is one of Dairygold’s core values and we are delighted to extend the opportunity to young aspiring footballers in Cork to develop their skill set. We wish all participants the very best of luck."

There are currently underage competitions from U12 up to minor in operation in hurling and football all over the county, with the early phase of the season being used to grade teams for later in the season, due to the disruption caused by Covid.

At younger age groups the Monster Blitz programme is now in operation again.

At Primary Schools level, the Sciath na Scol has commenced again after being on hold for two years, with the emphasis on hurling.