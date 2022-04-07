Ciarán Sheehan appointed as Cork U20 football selector

Ciarán Sheehan has been appointed as a Cork U20 football selector.

With former senior boss Billy Morgan stepping down, Éire Óg clubman Sheehan – who was forced to retire from inter-county football at the age of 30 last June – fills the vacancy in Bobbie O’Dwyer’s management team, joining fellow selectors James Masters (Nemo Rangers), Kieran Cronin (Legion), and Ollie O’Sullivan (Garnish).

The change was announced at Thursday night’s monthly Cork County Board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where the issue of the venue for the Cork-Kerry Munster SFC game next month was not discussed. County board chairperson Marc Sheehan told the meeting that the matter was under discussion.

“It’s not concluded at this point in time,” he said, “but we expect that it will be shortly and we won’t be commenting on it until it is.”

Elsewhere, the matter of late inter-county team announcements was a bone of contention for delegates.

Matt Aherne of Passage raised the topic, saying how, historically, Cork teams would be named on a Tuesday night before a match but it had gradually been pushed back to the point where they are now publicised less than 24 hours before throw-in.

“The naming of the Cork teams, particularly in hurling, causes debate,” he said, “I’ve had phone calls where you’re saying, ‘What do you think of the team, why isn’t this fella on?’

“It’s disrespectful to Cork supporters and I can’t see any logic to it. The management teams don’t realise that they don’t own the Cork teams. The supporters have travelled the length of the country and, it must be remembered, they don’t get 65c a mile.”

Willie Coleman (Ballinhassig) concurred, while Der O’Regan of Douglas noted how the Cork football team for the recent Allianz FL game against Down was completely different from that which was in the matchday programme.

Bride Rovers delegate John Arnold said that a decision should be made by the board to release teams to media when they are submitted to the authorities at 9am on a Thursday morning. He lamented the lack of coverage before matches but said, “There’s no point complaining about Gaelic games journalists, it’s we’re falling down.”

County secretary Kevin O’Donovan gave a balanced response.

“I do think there should be some discretion with management,” he said, “I accept that last minute isn’t good enough for us but asking them to have it out on Tuesday is a bit much.

“We know our teams are being leaked so our managers want to give it out as late as possible.

“On the naming of dummy teams, I agree with that, we have very few dummy teams.

“It should also be noted that our management and their cooperation with media is at a pretty high level, in fairness.”

County board PRO Francis Kenneally explained that a team for the programme for the Down game had to be ready on the Tuesday morning of a week with two bank holidays and that, with management unsure of who would be available, the actual team was not known until the Friday night.

Regarding local fixtures, Michael Hogan of Nemo Rangers said that the club felt victimised due to scheduling for the final round of championship group games. The club’s Premier IFC team are due to take on Iveleary on Sunday, September 4 in Bandon at 2pm, with the premier senior side up against Clonakilty at the same venue at 4pm.

Hogan pointed out that the intermediate players are generally senior subs and there was a player-welfare risk if any of them had to play in quick succession. He suggested a compromise where the PSFC games would take place at 2pm and the PIFC at 4pm, but this was rejected.

“You have corresponded and we have considered it,” Marc Sheehan said, “but our position is that we are not acceding.” Vice-chairperson Pat Horgan concurred, recalling being in the opposite situation with his club Midelton, where he “wished the intermediates played first”.

“We’re extremely dissatisfied with the board’s decision on this,” Hogan said.

O’Donovan told the meeting that correspondence had been received from Watergrasshill regarding the decision to grant Shane O’Regan’s transfer from the club to Sarsfields after a hearing, but he had “no desire to revisit the issue in this room. We acknowledge the correspondence but we are bound by rule.”

Pat Horgan, who chairs the county competitions control committee (CCC), expressed concern at the high number of walkovers being given in U19 competitions in contrast to the participation in U21 divisional championships.

“We are on a hiding to nothing until such time as decision made nationally as to what age-groups are,” he said.

“When that decision is made, we should fall in line and refuse divisions who want to run competitions at other ages.”