Business League: Doolan's Cow advance past Lions Den in Mooney Cup

Lion’s Den 0

Doolan’s Cow 2

FIRST DIVISION leaders Lion’s Den met twice Mooney Cup winners Doolan’s Cow in the match of the quarter-finals at Mayfield Community School.

The Den opened brightly and manufactured a half-chance as early as the fourth minute when speedy winger Jack Coleman got in ahead of Doolan’s’ keeper James Murphy but could not pick out a teammate with his resultant pass. At the other end, Aaron Hennessy almost caught the host’s keeper Cillian Lee direct from a corner and again went close with a shot across the face of the goal.

Gradually, the visitors got on top and went in front in the 19th through ace marksman Tony O’Reilly who beat Lee at the second attempt in a crowded area.

The Den stayed in the hunt throughout the second 45 and had legitimate claims for an equalizer after Richard McSweeney’s had a shot stopped on the line by Murphy. However, Aaron Hennessy set up O’Reilly for his second of in the last minute to seal the Cow’s passage to a fourth semi-final in six years.

SCS Crookstown United 3

Marlboro Trust 1

Tim Irwin’s Crookstown have turned their season on its head by toppling four time winners Marlboro Trust. Goals from Pa O’Sullivan and James Kelleher before the 35th minute set the tone for the day and despite a Kevin O’Sullivan penalty reducing the deficit, Deccie Ambrose tagged on a third with ten minutes remaining to put the icing on a fine team performance.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 3

Co Council 0

MHS had the expected win at Mayfield Park with Dave O’Leary (2) and Luke Magee among the goals against the visitors who stayed in the tie at one-nil for an hour but ran out of steam.

Jay Bazz 6

OBS 0

In the shock result of the last eight, first division Jay Bazz put premier opponents OBS to the sword with goals from Adam Hegarty (3), James Fleming (2) and a Brandon Dowling penalty. The visitors struggled after having their goalkeeper dismissed for disputing a penalty at nil-nil and having to replace him with striker Niall O’Brien.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Brew Boys 1

Daz Barbers 1

Brew Boys finally scaled the summit to leapfrog long time leaders Lion’s Den on goal difference after coming from behind late on to share the spoils. Earlier, Owen McAuliffee opened the scoring before Sean Hamlin’s quick feet in the area resulted in a penalty which top scorer and February player-of-the-month Gavin Quirke duly dispatched to the back of the net.

Longboats 0

Trend Micro 0

Longboats registered their seventh draw of the season after a second consecutive scoreless draw at Crosshaven. Following an even first 45, Longboats took control to go close twice by hitting the woodwork and having a stunning Nailus O’Connell free-kick disallowed for an off the ball incident.

O’Connell, Vincent Motherway, Mark Hackett and captain Rob O’Driscoll put in stellar performances for the ‘Boats’ with keeper Jamie O’Sullivan and striker Breno Messias impressive for the hard working visitors.

Cork Hospitals 2

Suro Cars 2

Two teams separated by a point in the table met at the Farm last Sunday morning.

After Hospitals’ Tadhg Whelan and Suro’s Willie Murphy exchanged goals, an own goal restored the visitors’ lead on the stroke of half-time. Dave Grufferty bagged a deserved equaliser for the Hospitals in the 69th minute to maintain the host’s one point lead at the finish. Faolan Linnane was outstanding for the home 11 with Murphy, Dylan O’Sullivan, and Gary McGill the pick for the away side.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 5

Derrow Rovers 1

Early leaders The Weigh Inn put their poor form behind them by hitting Derrow for five. Jamie Torpey and Killian Kelleher both netted twice with Dave O’Sullivan putting the finishing touches to a much needed win. Andrew Hayes and Sean Rooney shone for the hosts.

Telus International 0 VIP Barbers 6

VIP Barbers romped to their best win of the season courtesy of Dean Farrissey (2), James O’Leary, Reece Meth, Peter Sheeran and an own goal.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Satellite Taxis 1

UCC Utd 3

Leaders Satellite fell to a fourth defeat after taking a 29th minute lead through Breffni McCarthy. Within nine minutes Joe Normyle levelled for the College before goals from Adam Lannon and David Foley, in the 89th minute, secured the points for the visitors.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 0

District 11 0

District 11 lost the first meeting between the division’s debutants back in November but did enough in a lively encounter at Mayfield Park to remain a point ahead of their opponents. Dean Twomey had a penalty saved by JONE’s Luke Madden before Eddie Barry went close to breaking the deadlock for the hosts on two occasions.

Paudie Cotter was a driving force for JONE throughout but the final ball left his side down on the night. Paul O’Mahony had another fine match for the visitors.