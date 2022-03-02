Marlboro put Trust in O’Sullivan to net winner for UCC in Sports Direct Premier League

UCC United 1

Marlboro Trust 2

TWO teams who have locked horns in the top flight since UCC gained promotion in 2013/14 met at the Farm last Sunday morning in the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division league with Marlboro looking to bridge the six point gap between fourth and fifth at the start of day.

The evergreen Tom Frawley, who has been playing in the league now for over twenty-three years, put the visitors one up only for Adam Lannon to level in the 67th minute.

Top scorer Kevin O’Sullivan claimed the points for Aidan Kelleher’s charges when his long range strike gave keeper Brian Burke no chance. Former Abtran star Vadym Horobets and Joe Normoyle shone for the College.

District 11 5

Martin Harvey Solicitors 4

District 11 exacted sweet revenge for the 4-2 defeat earlier in the season by picking up a much needed win at the G.A.C.A. Grounds.

In a fiery encounter which finished with the hosts reduced to eight and MHS to ten, Ivan Sexton (3) and Shane O’Regan (2) supplied the goals for the winners.

Kevin O’Regan (2), Dave O’Leary and Luke Magee replied for the visitors.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Daz Barbers 1

Jay Bazz 1

Two teams who still harboured hopes of championship success met at Mayfield Community School last Friday night.

Daz began the night second in the table four points adrift of long time leaders Lion’s Den while the visitors were fifteen points behind but with six matches in hand.

The teams had met as recently as a fortnight beforehand in a Mooney Cup second round tie which Jay Bazz shaded 2-1 at Mayfield Park.

The hosts opted to play out from the back whenever possible and with a little more composure might have broken the deadlock before the break.

Jay Bazz got on top early on in the second-half and went close on a number of occasions before top scorer Adam Hegarty netted with fifteen minutes remaining.

The Barbers got their just reward for staying in contention when Eoin McAuliffe equalized from a twenty-five yard free-kick after Damien O’Mahony was taken down.

Adam Geraghty was in sparkling form for the away side with O’Mahony, Damien Doody, Clive Green and John Murphy impressive for Daz.

The loss of two points for each team could prove hugely significant at the business end of the season.

Trend Micro 0

Lion’s Den 0

Leaders Lion’s Den dropped points for the first time since the end of October after been held scoreless by a tenacious Tend Micro eleven at blustery Mayfield Park.

The hosts opened brightly and despite the swirling overhead breeze, restricted their opponents, who won the corresponding fixture 5-1 back on October 16th, to one solitary Jamie Higgins chance.

The visitors came more into the contest in the second 45 and despite threatening from free-kicks, found the host’s rearguard hard to break down.

Solone Morelos, Breno M and David Collins put in huge performances for Trend while Shaun Taggart and Rory Keane were the pick for the Den.

Longboats 0

County Council 0

In another contest marred by difficult overhead conditions in which to play attractive football, Longboats and County Council matched the feat of their above rivals earlier in the day by failing to score at windswept Camden.

A missed penalty and the width of the post denied the hosts all three points to equal the previous weekend’s solitary goal win over Brew Boys.

Cork Hospitals 4

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

Cork Hospitals moved above Suro Cars in the table following a 4-2 win at the Farm.

Conor O’Halloran (2), Cian Liston and Dave Grufferty were on target for the winners for whom Ivan Weir was a tower of strength in the middle.

Brew Boys 8

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 2

Anthony Cody’s Brew Boys got back to winning ways after the defeat to Longboats by putting Derrow Rovers to the sword courtesy of a hat-trick from Gavin Quirke, a brace from sub Trevor Hynes and one each from Simon Drislane, Rafeal Henares and man of the match Cristian Veste who dominated throughout. Eoin McKennedy and Matthew Maiden were among the goals for the visitors.

Mooney Cup – Second Round

Suro Cars 0

SCS Crookstown United 1

Crookstown left it late to seal their place in the last eight after accounting for Suro Cabs.

Both teams went on the offensive from the start with the visitor’s keeper Conor Murphy making a number of outstanding saves to keep his side in the tie.

With the clock moving onto eighty-five minutes Kevin Barrett played the ball down the line for overlapping full-back Padraig O’Connell to cross for Pa O’Sullivan to score at the far post.

Alan Desmond, along with Barrett and Declan Ambrose shone for Tim Irwin’s premier outfit.

Suro’s best included keeper Cathal O’Sullivan, Paul Moynihan and the long serving Michael Donegan.

FOOT-NOTE: The draw for this season’s Mooney Cup quarter-final ties resulted as follow: Lion’s Den v Doolan’s Cow, Jay Bazz v OBS, Martin Harvey Solicitors v Co. Council and SCS Crookstown v Marlboro Trust.

Fixtures: