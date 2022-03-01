Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club members staying fit on and off the court

BISHOPSTOWN Lawn Tennis Club has had a great start to the year.

The club, established in 1979, received a major boost at the start of the month with the announcement of a €150,000 injection for redevelopment from the Sports Capital Grant.

With Covid restrictions easing, the club has slowly been able to return to normal service on the southside and membership has increased as people focus on staying active and healthy on the back of the pandemic. They are known as one of Cork’s leading tennis clubs, with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Membership starts from just €45 for U7s up to €285 for adults, with the club open from 10am to 10pm Monday to Friday and until dusk on the weekends and Bank Holidays.

Bishopstown have six outdoor floodlit artificial grass tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities, function and meeting room and kitchen. The Captial Grant allocation will go some distance to modernising the club.

They also have launched a drive for members to become bike commuters when they are traveling to the club. The ‘Get on Yer Bike’ initiative has a target of 10,000 miles in total this year for its members to cycle.

Each time a member cycles to the club they will add their miles to the cycle chart in the clubhouse. Maps of all the cycle lanes in the area are being posted in the clubhouse.

Throughout the year the club will also host a number of fundraisers as part of the campaign for local charities. There will be prizes too for participants throughout the year.

Head coach at the club Conor Twomey said they are always looking for new members, with the campaign linked into their positive and healthy ethos, on and off the court.

“Over the years we have seen our members increasing gradually. All levels of tennis ability are catered for from beginner to social to competitive. The club is also participating in and holding junior, senior and veteran competitions.

New members are always welcome so have a look around our website or drop into the club. We want to become a major part of the community and make tennis available for all. We have big plans.

“We are very excited about our new ‘Get on Yer Bike’ Campaign which is encouraging our members to cycle to the club.

"Recently we have been very lucky in the Bishopstown area to see a number of new cycle lanes and upgrades of cycle paths so it will be easier than ever before to cycle to the club safely."

At Bishopstown Tennis Club were (back) Rosemary Murphy, Sandra Murphy, Ed O'Sullivan, Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, Frances Ranahan Declan Forde and Kevin Baker, and (front) Joe Murray, Rosita Murphy, Rory Murphy and John Mangan. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Club members were joined by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher to launch the initiative recently. Bishopstown Credit Union has also agreed to sponsor the initiative.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said: “Congratulations to Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club on this great initiative. The City Council has recently completed a number of upgrades to cycle paths in the area so it is fantastic to see this initiative in place which will encourage people to get on their bikes.”

Local representative for Bishopstown, Sandra Murphy said: “This is a wonderful initiative by the Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club. We are extremely fortunate to have had so many upgrades by Cork City Council within this community for our cyclists over the last number of months.

"Cycling is a great way of keeping fit, healthy and active and so it is wonderful to see the club promote this great concept along with tennis.”

CEO Philip Hosford from Bishopstown Credit Union explained why they were delighted on come on board.

“Bishopstown Credit Union is delighted to sponsor such an imaginative initiative through our Community Development Fund. Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club is a fundamental part of the local community encouraging people of all ages to engage in sport.

"We are proud to sponsor local sports clubs, schools, local associations and societies through our Community Development Fund.”

For more information visit their website.