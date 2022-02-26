Bishopstown fundraiser will show the esteem in which Mick Cronin is held

THE new bank holiday of Friday, March 18 is certainly being put to good use by Bishopstown GAA Club, who will host a two-day marathon of games to support one of its own.

Over St Patrick’s Day and the day following it, the club grounds will be a centre of activity as matches take place from 10am-10pm.

The hashtag in operation is #matchesformick, referring to Mick Cronin, a club member who suffered life-changing injuries in a work accident last November, leaving him with permanent loss of movement from the shoulders down.

A native of Kiskeam, Mick has been a member of Bishopstown for13 years and has been a coach and volunteer in that time. Just three days after his accident, the U16 side of which he was a selector won the county Premier 2 football title – with his son Seán the goalkeeper and captain. Seán turned 16 the following day, while Ailbhe, a Leaving Certificate student, was 18 last month.

Ryan McCarthy, who is married to Maeve, sister of Mick’s wife Karen, says: “Mick is one of life's characters and gentlemen; he has many friends from his home place in Kiskeam and the surrounding areas of Kanturk and Newmarket.

“He is well-known in Bishopstown; remembered in Chicago, where he worked in the early to mid-90s and also played a prominent role in Cu Chulainn GAA; and Castlegregory in Kerry, where his family have gone to their mobile home each summer.

“Mick's pleasures in life are simple – his family, sport, and work. Mick is a Liverpool supporter; he's a rare breed of Cork GAA supporter in that he prioritises football over hurling, supports Munster rugby, likes his darts, boxing, horseracing – you name it, Mick will watch it.”

Mick spent ten weeks on a ventilator as the fall meant he couldn’t move his diaphragm and lost the ability to breathe for himself. Since then, he has been gradually weaned off the ventilator and has learned how to speak and eat again. Mick is currently receiving care in Cork University Hospital and will be transferred to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire around the start of summer.

Through it all, there has been huge support for Mick. Among the messages are those from Cork sports personalities such as the senior football and hurling panels, Ronan O’Gara, Caoimhín Kelleher, Dr Con Murphy. Jonathan Sexton, Paul McGrath, Robbie Fowler, John Aldridge, Jason McAteer, James McClean, Gavin Bazunu, Ronnie Whelan, Jean Kleyn, Andrew Conway and Tommy Bowe.

In order to assist the family in this challenging time, a support group was created. It is headed by Bishopstown chairman Brian Cuthbert and his brother Pat, along with club secretary Alan O’Sullivan. It also contains Mick's friends and family members from Galway, Cork and Kerry.

That group came up with the Matches for Mick fundraiser, while there will be a golf classic in Kanturk GC on May 7, with another GAA-related event likely to be confirmed for Kiskeam GAA club later in the summer. The response from the GAA community in Bishopstown and beyond has been heartening for Brian Cuthbert to see.

“From our point of view, we’re very comfortable with the fact that this is a time of need for one of our own members,” he says.

“A GAA club will often have huge drive and desire to want to win competitions and trophies, but also clubs all over the country have a desire that they’ll be there for their members when they need them most.

“This is an occasion where the Cronin family needs us most and we’re happy putting our shoulder to the wheel to support Mick and Karen and make sure that, whatever we can do, we will do and, more importantly, that they feel supported by the club through this event.

“The Matches for Mick gives our club a huge opportunity to support Mick and Karen. Mick’s needs are going to be immediate and long-term and the club won’t be found wanting in terms of supporting the family through this whole journey.

“Over two days, every section of the club is going to be in operation – girls, boys, men, women, social members as well – with every penny going towards the fund.

“We’re very fortunate with the teams that we’ve invited in. Clubs were only too willing to come and make efforts to play against us over the two days to make sure that we fulfil our match-card.

“The good wishes we’ve got from other clubs too, it just shows that, when it comes to it, the GAA is out on its own when it comes to supporting one another.

“In every club, you’re always going to meet a time where somebody needs some help. It now happens to be Bishopstown’s time that there’s a family in need of assistance.”

· Visit www.bishopstowngaa.com/matchesformick for more information and to purchase a ticket



