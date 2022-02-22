Cork City legend Greg O'Halloran glad to still have his foot in

ALTOUGH he retired from League of Ireland football a decade ago, Greg O’Halloran is still playing locally and enjoying it immensely.

The 41-year-old father of three is playing Munster Senior League with Carrigaline and what started out as a kick about with ex-League of Ireland players has developed into something more competitive.

“Well it started with an idea I had around four years ago with a couple of the lads,” said O’Halloran. "We decided to enter a team into the bottom league in the Munster Senior League Junior Division, and to try get lads back playing that no longer played, and also for lads who just want to enjoy a game of ball.

"We got a list of names together and there was a great response and lads were excited to get involved and it has been going well ever since.”

Currently playing in the Third Division, 'Dad's Army' as they’re affectionately known involves many great players tog out for the Carrigaline outfit. Neal Horgan, Darren Murphy, Liam Kearney, Denis Behan, Fergie O’Donoghue, Georgie O’Callaghan and currently Kevin Mulcahy, who has been a standout at this level.

What may have started out as a bit of fun for O’Halloran and his teammates is now more serious.

The squad is mainly for over 35s. We say we aren’t in it to win it, but we are!

"We have already won the league in our first season, got relegated in our second season.

Carrigaline United manager Greg O'Halloran watches his side against Wilton United during the MSL game at the Lee Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"We celebrated both," laughs O’Halloran "and obviously with the Covid last season we didn’t finish the league but this season we are about five points from the top.

"We are trying to win it but I think there are two or three teams that will be ahead of us come towards the end but we’ll continue to work hard.”

While not the oldest on the team, that accolade goes to Noel Connolly at 52, O’Halloran is delighted to be still involved in the game that he has loved since a youngster.

“It’s brilliant that I’m still able to play, obviously it takes me a few days to recover from games as I’m getting old, but it’s a pain that’s worth it. I love football still like I did when I first joined when I was eight or nine. I have no plans yet to hang up the boots really, I still get the same buzz playing every game, and always look forward to playing.

“We have great banter every week, in the dressing room, WhatsApp group, and the bar after games, but most importantly we have great friendships. Our aim is to help people involved in the group if at any time they are feeling low or need a chat about anything that we are always available to each other. We currently have shine mental health as our logo on our new kit.

"The day of our kit launch, one particular person reached out to a Shine volunteer, who was at the launch and it was great that he looked for help and was able to talk with them there and then, which is what it’s all about.”

BUSY

Retiring from the elite level prematurely, O’Halloran still enjoyed an excellent career which saw the former Cork City captain play in some massive games.

Now still being able to play, run a business and get to watch his sons play is what is important to him.

“I retired when I was just 31 as I started working full-time in my business and couldn’t really combine the two. I then joined my hometown club Crosshaven under Beezer. From here I enjoyed success at Carrigaline as both player and manager and that continues today.

“I have three boys Dean, Ryan and Sam who are all involved with Carrigaline also and they love it. I’ve never put pressure on any of them to join or to play as I think that’s a child’s choice.

Cork City legend Greg O'Halloran in action against UCD at Turner's Cross. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney

"Just because I love it doesn’t mean they have to, but thankfully they love it as much as I do. They are all doing well and being able to watch them play means everything to me.

"I sometimes have to sacrifice my own games to watch theirs and that will always be the case but when I can manage to do both it’s great. Long may it continue.”

Glad to see the League of Ireland kick-off last weekend, O’Halloran is excited about this season, one in which he believes will be very competitive once again.

“I still follow the league closely and also City. I’m excited for this year's leagues as I think all clubs have done great in promoting their clubs and I can see fans are all excited to go to the games again.

I think there’s a buzz there again for football in the country. I believe Colin Healy is a very good manager because he has a winning mentality and a very nice person so that’s important.

"I think his man-management style will be good for the players. He has made good signings, I watched them against Shels and was very impressed. Their fitness levels look good and I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on.”