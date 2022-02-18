Cork footballers call on St Finbarr's crew for Derry clash

KEITH Ricken and his selectors have opted to start three St Finbarr's players for the Cork footballers' tricky trip to Derry on Sunday, 2pm.

Ian Maguire returns to his customary midfield role while Barrs' top-scorer Steven Sherlock will wear the number 13 geansaí on his comeback to the squad, having been omitted from the panel in 2020 and '21. Former Cork hurler Billy Hennessy, who appeared off the bench for the Rebels on the run to the All-Ireland final last year, is picked at centre-back.

St Finbarr's Billy Hennessy racing away from Imokilly's John Cronin and Paudie O'Sullivan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Hennessy linked up with Ricken's panel before Christmas but hasn't featured up to now due to his club's All-Ireland semi-final appearance, where they lost to Kilcoo.

Chris Kelly from Éire Óg is also handed his first league start, with Fionn Herlihy named at 11 after an impressive cameo against Clare in the draw two weeks ago.

Cork were well beaten in their league open at Roscommon but this is the strongest line-up they've had available to date and there will be interest in seeing how Sherlock links up with Brian Hurley.

Seán Powter, who has had a hectic schedule lately with the Sigerson Cup, isn't involved with joint-captain Seán Meehan returns from injury at full-back.

CORK (v Derry):

Chris Kelly (Éire Óg);

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra);

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Mattie Taylor (Mallow);

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr's), Shane Merritt (Mallow);

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Dan Dineen (Cill Na Martra);

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), David Buckley (Newcestown), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).

Subs: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers), P Allen (Newmarket), J Cooper (Éire Óg), J Grimes (Clonakilty), D O’Connell (Kanturk), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), C Kiely (Ballincollig), E Sweeney (Knocknagree), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), K Flahive (Douglas), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers).