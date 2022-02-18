Cork v Derry: Keith Ricken's footballers must dig deep to survive toughest test yet

SUNDAY, NFL Division 2 Derry v Cork, Owenbeg, 2pm.

THE last time this pair locked horns was in Division 3 in 2020 at wind-swept Páirc Uí Chaoimh, when Cork wore black jerseys to commemorate the centenary deaths of former Lords Mayor Tomas MacCurtin and Terence McSwiney.

Cork duly made it five wins from as many outings in their successful quest to return immediately to the second tier, getting over the line in the end by 3-13 to 3-11.

They controlled the game for long spells and raced into a 3-12 to 1-8 lead with only seven minutes’ regulation time remaining, when Derry, aided by the howling wind, staged a comeback.

Goals from Shane McGuigan and substitute Patrick Kearney in addition to three McGuigan points ensured an anxious Cork wait for the final whistle after John O’Rourke top-scored with 2-2 and Damien Gore chipped in with 1-3.

Cork clinched promotion along with Down, who finished level on nine points with Derry, but their two-point victory in the head-to-head meeting sufficed.

Derry did manage to leapfrog out of Division 3 last season maintaining their yo-yo league existence, having been in the 2015 Division 1 final before sliding down through the divisions and suffering the ignominy of Division 4 football in 2018.

But, under the astute guidance of former Donegal player, Rory Gallagher, Derry now have designs on another promotion after winning both their opening games.

They sit top of the standings along with Galway and Roscommon with Clare a point behind in fourth, Cork fifth and Offaly, Meath, and Down pointless at the bottom.

Gallagher, who was handed a second three-year term to take him to the end of the 2025 season, has helped turn Derry into a difficult side to beat and are expected to be a force in Ulster come championship time this summer.

Yet, a bit of perspective is important here because while they’ve started well both their wins came against Down at home and Offaly away, a couple of predictable enough victories.

They began by defeating Down by 1-10 to 0-6, a Niall Loughlin goal midway through the first half helping Derry lead by 1-6 to 0-4 at the interval and supplying nine scorers on the night.

Ciaran McFaul and Paul Cassidy led the way with 0-2 each with McGuigan also on target as he was in the 2-13 to 0-7 triumph in Tullamore. The dangerous full-forward helped himself to 1-6, five frees, as Derry made good use of the strong wind to lead by 1-9 to 0-2 at half-time with Loughlin netting for the second week running.

Their second goal was a strange affair, McGuigan scoring into an empty net after keeper Paddy Dunican wandered up-field in injury-time only to be caught out.

Cork make the long journey on the back of a hard-won point in the 1-13 each draw at home to Clare last time out, having lost to Roscommon by 1-13 to 0-10 on opening day.

Cork's John O'Rourke shoots at goal. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

New manager Keith Ricken is expected to include a number of players from county champions St Finbarr’s, who reached the All-Ireland club semi-final and missed both Cork games as a result.

It should mark the welcome the return of former skipper and influential midfielder Ian Maguire, who will be needed to keep tabs on Emmet Bradley in the key middle-eight zone.

There may also be a return for Steven Sherlock, whose scoring exploits for the Barrs not only last season, but in recent times, made his inclusion in the Cork panel an inevitable consequence.

New joint skipper Brian Hurley, who shares the honour with injured full-back Sean Meehan, has been the main go-to-forward for scores, 1-10 from his two showings to date.

Brian Hurley is Cork's top scorer this season. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Newcomer Blake Murphy impressed with his 0-3 in the first half against as did Fionn Herlihy, who kicked an important 0-2 off the bench.

Defensively, Cork will be asked more searching questions of their ability to restrict teams to modest tallies with the experience of Mattie Taylor and Sean Powter critical to ensuring Derry don’t get a run on Cork while the deployment of the player tasked with curbing McGuigan’s influence represents a key selection.

Derry are fancied for a third straight win, but you never know with Cork, who might spring a surprise.