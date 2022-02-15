Ryan Hogan on the route from Ballincollig to Oz, via the US

HAVING just signed a new contract with Australian National Premier League side Inglewood United, Ballincollig man Ryan Hogan is excited for the season ahead. Here he tells us about his route to down under.

“Having won the FAI Intermediate Cup with Avondale in 2019, I set off for Perth in Australia, where I signed a semi-pro contract for Stirling Lions FC,” said Hogan.

“Stirling Lions had just been relegated from the Australian National Premier League, which is a league below the A-League, and were to play in the National State League One under Rangers FC legend Ian Ferguson. We won the league and got promoted straight back into the National Premier League, which was great.”

Hogan came from a sporting family. His grandfather, John Hogan, was a former president of Ballincollig; while his cousin is former Cork City captain Alan Bennett; as is Kevin O’Sullivan, Ilen Rovers and ex-Cork senior footballer.

Hogan was part of a very successful Ballincollig youths side managed by Mick McNulty and he also led the line for the Ballincollig GAA team that lifted a Premier 1 minor county in 2011 and reached an U21 final three years later.

“I had some great years with Ballincollig. I won a number of Cork Schoolboys Leagues under Mick McNulty and reached the U14 National Cup final, losing to Crumlin United. I also played GAA locally as well as inter-county and a highlight was winning a minor county for the club under my dad, Becker Hogan.

“With regards to my dad, I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of both my parents, who supported and travelled all over Cork, America, and now Australia to watch me play.”

Ryan Hogan, Ballincollig, taking on Jake O'Donoghue, Aghada, at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture. Jim Coughlan

Like many youngsters, Hogan’s dream was to play professional football and when he left school he began that journey.

“Upon finishing secondary school, I went to Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa for one year. I knew my chances of becoming a professional soccer player were pretty much gone at this age but I still wanted to make the most of my playing career.

“Too many young athletes give up or quit playing sport between the ages of 16 and 18. I decided I wanted to try the USA soccer college scholarship route. I trained with CSN for a year under Liam Murphy before receiving an offer from Trevecca University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I moved to Nashville at the age of 18, where I studied and played for four years with Trevecca University. I captained the university in my senior year and graduated with a BSc in sports and exercise science.

“After my first year in college, I helped my two ex-teammates from Ballincollig, Frank Down and Stephen Carroll, get scholarships to America. Frank joined me in Nashville while Stephen signed for a college an hour away from us.

“I also began helping more Ballincollig players receive soccer scholarships to America. We managed to receive scholarships for Ballincollig players Jason Hogan, Keelin Foley, Daire O’Riordan, and Matthew Whelan, who are still playing in America.

“I returned to Cork in 2017 and I signed for Cobh Ramblers. Around then, I started helping some young Cork soccer players receive scholarships to play and study in America. I also worked as a strength and conditioning coach for Exceed Fitness in Ballincollig.

Ballincollig's Ryan Hogan keeping the ball from Corinthian Boys' Evan Bourne during the Umbro U16 Premier game in the Regional Park. Picture: Richard Mills

“After a short stint with Cobh Ramblers, I signed for Avondale United, being a part of the team that won the FAI Intermediate Cup in 2019 under Kenny Bruton. Funnily enough, I reached two All-Ireland finals in my Irish soccer career. Losing to Crumlin for Ballincollig AFC U14s before beating Crumlin 10 years later with Avondale United in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

“Playing for Avondale was a big stepping stone in my career and during my time with the club I played with some very experienced players such as Eoghan Lougheed, Declan Cahill, Karl Caulfield, Josh O’Shea, along with many more.

I believe my football improved a great amount during my short spell at Avondale United and so I decided to take on another challenge and move to Australia and I am really loving life here.”

The 28-year-old defender is ready for the season ahead and, while busy on and off the pitch, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s been a busy start to the new year both on and off the pitch. I am looking forward to the season beginning next month but also looking forward to my new business venture.

“I have started my own business, PlayUSA. My main objective... is to help young athletes receive scholarships to America.

Too many young athletes of all sports give up on their dreams as they approach the age of 18. The USA scholarship route opens up so many opportunities for athletes of all sports, not just soccer.

"It gives you a platform to build upon with your sport and academic careers. Training in a professional environment five days per week in top-of-the-range facilities, it really does give you the best of both worlds.

“I am currently based in Perth, Australia. However, I will be returning to Cork this coming summer to share some more information on the soccer scholarship route to America or the route to playing professional football in Australia, and hopefully many more youngsters can get to experience a similar journey I had.”