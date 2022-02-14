Why Shane Kingston must lead the line for Cork this summer

1. KINGSTON STEPS UP:

With Patrick Horgan being carefully managed in the early stages of the league, Shane Kingston has assumed the mantle of Cork free-taker.

Against Clare, he hit 0-9 and followed up with 2-8 in Offaly. He's plundered 2-5 from play so far this season and going back to his memorable first championship start in 2017 against Tipp, the Douglas club man has always shown an eye for goals.

Last summer his form was mixed, despite goaling in three successive games, before a sensational substitute appearance in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny, slicing over 0-7. He stitched another cracking goal in the final and was All-Star nominated for the second year running.

Turning 25 in September, Cork need Kingston to firmly establish himself as a fulcrum of the Rebel attack, even if Horgan is restored as free-taker. He has blistering pace, is direct in possession, is good in the air and can nail points left and right from distance.

Yet the UCC graduate has been in the shadow of Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and even Conor Lehane since he progressed straight from minor and made his debut, alongside Mark Coleman, as a sub in the 2016 loss to Wexford.

Having his father Kieran as manager has perhaps complicated his development but he was still dropped last summer after the All-Ireland quarter-final, responding in the right manner at Croke Park.

Newcomers will push for places come championship (Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly, Pádraig Power, Mark Keane and more) and the selectors might want a few veterans as impact subs. There are multiple attacking options beyond them, including Robbie O'Flynn, Conor Cahalane, Jack O'Connor and Alan Cadogan, but Kingston's form will be key.

2. SEEING RED:

For most hurling supporters, the sending off of Gearóid Hegarty was a long time coming. He's a smiling assassin in the All-Ireland champions' forward line in every sense. The glee on Twitter was obvious after his dismissal by Fergal Horgan against Galway.

Yet if you were offered an aggressive ball-winner in the mould of Hegarty, with deadly accuracy when shooting on the run, you'd take him on your team in a heartbeat. You won't win much with a team of pure stickmen.

Make no mistake about it though. The 2020 Hurler of the Year plays on the edge and then some. He's come close to getting red cards in a number of big games.

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Conor Cooney of Galway in action last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

As Donal Óg Cusack said on RTÉ: "Listen, Limerick have been outstanding champions for the last few years but if there's been one question mark around them, a main question mark, it's around their discipline.

"We've all spoken very highly of him and Limerick over the last few years, but he has a fierce habit of flicking back with the hurley. You can't do it."

Limerick's main men operate with a cynicism and ruthlessness that mirrors Brian Cody's Kilkenny team in their pomp. They don't apologise for it and why should they.

The Treaty are serial winners by blending animal ferocity and incredible skill. Just like the Cats when they reigned.

Former Kilkenny forward Richie Power had his say on social media:

All the criticism of Gearoid Hegarty is laughable 😂😂 give me 15 Hegartys everyday of the week. Plays the game on the edge and crosses that edge but that’s what makes him so good. And 1 things 4 sure Kiely won’t change him and he certainly won’t listen 2 that sh*** from Donal Óg — Richie Power (@power_richie) February 13, 2022

You can't beat a bit of that old Cork-Kilkenny rivalry as a backdrop to the drama!

3. HARRY THE HERO:

Outside of Ballygunner, few had heard of Harry Ruddle, but we'll never forget his name after his match-winning goal at Croke Park on Saturday.

Harry Ruddle of Ballygunner celebrates scoring his side's second goal in injury-time. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A first All-Ireland club title for Waterford. Their inter-county team could get a bounce from it this summer.