Accessing Mark Keane's debut: Cork hurling talking points

1. KEANE TO MAKE HIS MARK

There was a league debut for Mark Keane, just eight days after Ballygiblin’s All-Ireland Club JHC final loss to Mooncoin. Starting at full-forward, Keane wasn’t really utilised as a targetman, though it was his saved shot that led to Conor Lehane’s goal in the 12th minute.

In the second half, Keane was at right half-forward and was a useful outlet for long Cork puckouts. Kieran Kingston is looking forward to seeing Keane develop.

“Mark didn’t play hurling for three years,” he said.

“He played in an All-Ireland junior final last week, had only two nights with us since the final and we wanted to get some game-time into him today.

In the second half, into a bit of a breeze, we said we’d put him in the half-forward line and see how that went. He put a real good shift in.

“He lost an All-Ireland final by a point last Saturday and was back in with us on Tuesday, which is a testament to the character he is and how much he wants to be involved.”

2. DELIGHTFUL DOZEN ON SCORESHEET

For the second week in a row, Cork had 12 different scorers, with Shane Kingston leading the way two 2-8 while Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane each had 1-2.

Shane Kingston scores one of his goals for Cork against Offaly at St Brendan's Park in Birr. Picture: Inpho/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Held in reserve against Clare, Patrick Horgan had his seasonal bow for the second half, going in at full-forward as Keane relocated, and he had a point which was unlucky not to be a goal, his 55th-minute shot flashing over the bar.

As well as the four goals scored, Cork could have had more, with Conor Cahalane hitting the crossbar, Luke Meade crowded out after a good move and Jack O’Connor seeing an effort touched on to the post by Conor Clancy after a good run by the Sarsfields man. While the ball bounced out, a wide rather than a 65 resulted, but it mattered little.

3. POSITIVE OPTIONS

There were six changes to the starting line-up from the Clare game – a mix of injuries and resting players who had been involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup – but such is the pool of talent available the management that there was no discernible loss in quality.

In the second half, Tommy O’Connell, Sam Quirke and Colin O’Brien were all given their chances to shine and, with players like Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey, Ger Millerick, Seán Twomey, Shane Barrett and Alan Cadogan all to come back into the reckoning along with Dáire O’Leary – named to start but forced to cry off before throw-in, with Cormac O’Brien coming in – it bodes well for the remainder of the campaign.

Limerick will represent a far tougher test, but Cork are at least going there with some confidence and momentum.