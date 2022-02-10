Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 14:41

Cork v Offaly: Sean Twomey and Alan Cadogan ruled out but Mark Keane set to feature

Injured duo aren't available for the trip Birr, while rookie Ciarán Joyce is set to be rested
Alan Cadogan was substituted due to injury against Clare. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Denis Hurley

THE CORK management team will make a number of changes for the Allianz National Hurling League trip to Birr on Sunday.

The Rebels are strong favourites for the clash with Offaly at 2pm but will be without forwards Sean Twomey and Alan Cadogan, who both went off injured in last weekend's opening round victory over Clare.

Kieran Kingston and his selectors are likely to rest U20 dynamo Ciarán Joyce, who made an excellent impression on his debut at midfield in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and will also be conscious of the loading on those involved with UCC and MTU Cork in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

That could see Niall O'Leary, Ger Millerick, Rob Downey and Shane Barrett drop out of Cork's starting 15 from the Banner victory. Conor Cahalane and Jack O'Connor also hurl for the College but didn't start Cork's league game so could still play a part against Offaly.

Joyce is a Fresher and lined out for MTU Cork recently in the number six geansaí in their win over rivals UCC at the Mardyke.

One hurler certain to get game-time is Ballygiblin's Mark Keane, who was centre-back last Saturday at Croke Park for his club in the All-Ireland junior hurling final loss to Mooncoin. The former Aussie Rule pro appeared for the Rebels in the Canon O'Brien Cup final last month against UCC as a half-forward.

The likes of Robbie O'Flynn, Luke Meade and Seán O'Leary Hayes came off the bench in the Páirc last Saturday but could start this Sunday.

