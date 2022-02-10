Key Cork GAA questions as hurling and football season cranks up

WE might only be in early February but the games are coming thick and fast for Cork GAA supporters.

The leagues have cranked into gear, on a tight schedule with the April championship start, the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups are in full swing, and the All-Ireland club series is at the business end.

Here are a few questions raised from the recent action.

WILL THE FOOTBALLERS AVOID THE DROP?

Getting a result against Clare was vital for Keith Ricken's callow squad after being outclassed in the McGrath Cup final and the league opener away to Roscommon. They couldn't quite hold on for a victory but a draw got them off the mark in Division 2.

They've a break now before two extremely difficult fixtures, on the road to Derry and at home to Galway, the two favourites for promotion. Defeats there would push Cork into relegation trouble and make the matches with Meath, Offaly and Down season-defining.

Cork's Blake Murphy in action against Clare's Alan Sweeney last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

All three counties are currently below Cork in the table, without a win and under significant pressure already. With the Barrs contingent set to return shortly, and the likes of Sean Meehan, Damien Gore and Brian Hartnett due back from injury, Ricken should have a stronger hand come March.

Aside from how demoralising it would be to return to Division 3 after only coming up in 2020, going down would also condemn Cork to the second-tier championship, the Tailteann Cup, assuming they fail to win their Munster semi-final against Kerry.

Medium-term Ricken needs to get the county back to Division 1 of the league. For now, getting two or three wins to stay in Division 2 before giving the Kingdom both barrels in Páirc Uí Rinn come May will do.

CAN KEANE AND FLYNN CONTRIBUTE?

They fell short by the minimum, a sideline cut the difference for Mooncoin in the All-Ireland junior club hurling final last Saturday, but Ballygiblin hurlers Darragh Flynn and Mark Keane will be keeping the hurleys in their hands over the coming weeks as part of the Cork squad.

Flynn, who has had injury issues across the winter, clipped over 0-4 from play at Croke Park and hoovered up his share of breaking ball at midfield for the Cork champions.

Though small in stature, he was well able to handle himself at minor and U20 level for Cork and is highly regarded.

He'll be hoping in time to push on for the seniors but he's still U20 and eligible for the UCC Freshers team that face a must-win game away to WIT this Thursday.

Keane was centre-back for Ballygiblin on Jones Road before a late switch to the edge of the square where he caused Mooncoin problems. At times the Kilkenny side bypassed him but his soaring delivery set up Dean Barry's goal. In possession, he was as composed as you'd expect for someone he was a professional in Aussie Rules before committing to hurling.

Mark Keane of Ballygiblin after his side's defeat in the AIB All-Ireland final against Mooncoin. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork will be hoping he's a ball-winning option in attack ala Aidan Walsh and a few league games will road-test that theory.

DO THE HURLERS NEED TO WIN A LEAGUE?

No one was getting too excited about beating Clare in the league opener considering how many key hurlers the Banner were without.

Cork moved the sliotar well at times and 2-30 was excellent scoring but the intensity was obviously well below championship.

Kieran Kingston wasn't too satisfied with the Rebels' fadeout, outscored by 1-6 to 1-0 late on, but he must have been encouraged by the verve and drive they showed either side of half-time. Ciarán Joyce is a serious prospect, Darragh Fitzgibbon is back hurling sharply and Shane Barrett looks set to build in a promising 2021.

The management will want to blood a few more and also gather momentum going into April.

The one concern is there are just two weeks between the league final and the championship opener with Limerick. Winning a league would give Cork a bounce going into the Munster series but the risk of injury is high.