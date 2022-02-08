Cork club GAA: Iveleary to face Cill na Martra in PIFC while Kanturk aim to bounce back

THE Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football Championship draw has thrown up a number of games that are sure to have supporters out in large numbers.

There were just three groups in this championship and Group A sees a game that is one that is sure to see supporters of both sides out in numbers. Iveleary were promoted to this grade last season and what a start for them as they take on Cill na Martra in their opening tie.

As derby clashes go they don't come much better than this and, like a lot of games in the PIFC and IFC draws local bragging rights are at stake.

City sides Nemo Ranges and St Vincent's are the other two to make up this group and the northside club will be aiming to build on a poor season by their standards last year. They won the relegation play-off to stay up at this level and they will be determined to be a lot better this year.

Nemo will have been disappointed with their showing having started well before losing out in the quarter-finals. It's never easy being the second side in any club, but Nemo always seems to be able to get the balance right and they will be hoping to do the same again this season.

Group B sees Bantry Blues up against Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, and Castletownbere, with the east Cork side the pick of this lot.

Having lost in the semi-final last year Aghada will be looking to build on that this year but know they have a few tough games to qualify for the knock-out stages.

The final group sees Kanturk, up against Naomh Abán, Macroom, and Rockchapel. The Kanturk side will be hoping to make up for the disappointment of losing last year's final to Newmarket but won't have it easy in this group.

Whilst there are real derby ties here Kanturk will be favourites to top this one, with Naomh Abán hoping to emerge in the second spot.

In the Bon Secours Intermediate Football Championship, Mitchelstown will face off against Millstreet, Boherbue, and Glanmire at the group stages in Group C.

While all these games will be competitive the derby clash of Millstreet and Boherbue is the one that catches the eye here. With just roughly 15km between the two clubs, they will know each other well and you can be guaranteed that it will be a packed venue for this one, wherever it is played.

Even if there is nothing at stake when they meet local bragging rights will ensure neither side will want to lose.

Mitchelstown's Shane Beston breaks from Iveleary's Kevin Manning. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mitchelstown will be favourites to top the group but they won't be taking anything for granted.

Group A has Kilshannig, Ballydesmond, Gabriel Rangers, and Adrigole facing off. Kilshannig lost out in the semi-final last year and will be aiming to go at least one better this time.

Group B pits St Nicholas, Glanworth, Glenville, and Kildorrery together.

Kildorrery won the relegation play-off last year and will be aiming to go a lot better in this championship as they take on St Nicholas who were relegated from the grade above this.

Again it's the derby clash of Glanworth and Glenville that catches the eye here, with the former losing out at the quarter-final stage last year.

On the final Group D sees Aghabullogue take on Dromtarriffe, Ballinora, and St Finbarr's. Aghabullogue lost out in the semi-final last year and were a little unlucky to do so and will be determined to push on from that this season.

Dromtarriffe went out a round earlier and like Aghabullogue will be aiming to improve on that this year, but know they face tough ties against Ballinora and St Finbarr's.

PREMIER IFC DRAW

Group A: Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s, Iveleary.

Group B: Bantry Blues, Aghada, Na Piarsigh, Castletownbere.

Group C: Kanturk, Naomh Abán, Macroom, Rockchapel.

INTERMEDIATE AFC DRAW

Group A: Kilshannig, Ballydesmond, Gabriel Rangers, Adrigole.

Group B: St Nicholas, Glanworth, Glenville, Kildorrery.

Group C: Mitchelstown, Millstreet, Boherbue, Glanmire.

Group D: Aghabullogue, Dromtarriffe, Ballinora, St Finbarr’s.