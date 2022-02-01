Cork Schoolboys League blast both Cork City and Cobh Ramblers for their behaviour towards local clubs, signing their best U14 players in mid-season when their own U14 national league season does not start until July

THE Cork Schoolboys league have hit out in the strongest manner possible at the two Cork National League clubs, Cork City and Cobh Ramblers for the way they are behaving, signing U14 players, when their games are not due to start until July and disrupting clubs in mid-season by taking away their best players.

This behaviour means several clubs have lost their best players, some are folding and withdrawing from the league, while the players themselves can only play in friendly games for their new national league clubs, whilst missing out on the chance to play and finish the season with their clubs and play in the Kennedy cup, before they are free to join national league clubs.

This afternoon CSL secretary Eddie Doyle send this letter t o all clubs in the league and the local and national media.

"Gentlemen, I have been instructed by the management committee of the Cork Schoolboys League to write to you as follows:

"Since the advent of the U14 National League both Cork City and Cobh Ramblers have decimated schoolboys clubs in the U14 grade by signing players in the middle of the schoolboys season for your National League teams, destroying the teams and the competition they played in, and denying players the opportunity to play in the most famous of all schoolboys competitions in Ireland, the Kennedy Cup.

"On 29th November 2021 the Board of the FAI announced that the U14 National League for 2022 was being delayed until July 2022.

"This decision came about because of a proposal by the SFAI to the FAI that was a very simple and eminently sensible compromise to allow the U14 players in Cork, and in all leagues all around the country, to participate with their clubs in the Local Leagues, Local Cups, National Cups and the famous Kennedy Cup for the full schoolboys season.

"You would then be able to sign players for your U14 National League when the schoolboys season finished, thereby allowing the players to finish their full U14 season with their schoolboy clubs without disruption.

"You are of course aware that in an email from the league of Ireland on January 25 last, you were advised that players who wished to stay with their grassroots clubs will be able to sign with national league clubs from 1st June 2022 for your competition that starts in July 2022 thereby nullifying any requirement to sign players before then.

"The obvious commonsensical action, for two clubs who claim to be the representatives of Cork football nationally, was of course not to sign any schoolboys players until June and allow those players to complete their seasons with their schoolboys clubs.

"However your clubs, unbelievably, showed utter contempt and total disrespect for Cork schoolboys clubs and the league by continuing to sign their players.

"The texts sent out to these players by your academy people left a lot to be desired and does not reflect well on your clubs or the people who sent them out.

"Your academy people have acted despicably towards schoolboys clubs in Cork, taking players away for meaningless friendlies for 5 or 6 months before the actual national league competition starts, when those players could be competing at the highest levels of schoolboys football with their clubs and leagues in very meaningful competitions for the rest of the schoolboys season.

"Your actions to date have been the cause of Castleview having to remove their team from the U14 Premier League, a league they were challenging strongly for having also won the Roy Keane U13 Premier League last season. More U14 teams may follow.

"To date, your clubs have acted despicably and shown utter contempt and disrespect to local schoolboys clubs and the league. You are heading for nothing short of a PR disaster for your clubs locally by biting off the hand that feeds you your players - the schoolboys clubs in Cork.

"This year is Cobh Ramblers 100th Anniversary - it would hardly be the best year to lose the respect of schoolboys football in Cork. Cork City should also remember that before there were any underage national leagues that the Cork Schoolboys League facilitated them by theoretically giving them an interest in two of our CSL Inter League teams to satisfy the conditions of their licence.

"Your actions in this U14 scenario to date has the respect for both your clubs at an all time low in schoolboys football in Cork.

"Of course there is a simple solution to this situation.

"As you are aware, the Cork Schoolboys League has not and will not sign any transfer forms that you have to take players from their local schoolboys clubs to your clubs.

"Therefore we are now calling on both of you, the Chairmen of Cork City and Cobh Ramblers, to do the right and sensible thing for schoolboys football in Cork, and for both your clubs, and immediately return all the players to their schoolboys clubs and reverse what undoubtedly is the worst decision that both clubs have ever made with respect to schoolboys clubs and schoolboys football in Cork.

"For and on Behalf of the Management Committee of the Cork Schoolboys League,"

Eddie Doyle Hon. Secretary Cork Schoolboys League.