Roscommon v Cork: New players get a chance in league opener

Keith Ricken is blooding a host of young guns for the Rebels' Allianz Football League Division 2 tie
Kerry's Adrian Spillane and Blake Murphy of Cork during the McGrath Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Eamonn Murphy

AS expected new Cork manager Keith Ricken has turned to youth for the Allianz Football League Division 2 trip to Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

The Rebels take on Roscommon at 2pm, with John Cooper, Joe Grimes, Daniel O'Connell, Blake Murphy, David Buckley and Mark Cronin getting their chance to make an impact.

MTU Cork's John Cooper in the Sigerson Cup. Picture: Moya Nolan
Cork are without last year's captain Ian Maguire, with St Finbarr's meeting Kilcoo in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday, while Ruairí Deane, Mark and Seán White, Mark Collins and Michael Hurley are no longer with the panel. 

Injuries rule out Cathail O'Mahony, Damien Gore and Luke Connolly, with rookies Chris Kelly, Paudie Allen, Rory Maguire, Shane Merrit, Mark Buckley and Chris Óg Jones included in the subs.

The management will need big games from Sean Powter, Mattie Taylor and Sean Meehan in defence and Brian Hurley and Daniel Dineen in attack.

Cork were well beaten by Kerry in last weekend's McGrath Cup final and though promotion to Division 1 has to be a medium-term goal, avoiding relegation will be the priority this spring, especially with four of the seven games away from home.

CORK v Roscommon:

Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers); 

Sean Powter (Douglas), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); 

Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Matthew Taylor (Mallow); 

Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); 

Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), David Buckley (Newcestown); 

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra).

Subs: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Shane Merrit (Mallow), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Buckley (Dohenys), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary).

