Cork GAA: Draws made for U20 and minor teams in both codes

Rebel hurlers have a round-robin format to look forward to in April while beating Kerry will be key again for the footballers
Cork's Daire O'Leary breaks from Tipperary's Ryan Walsh and Conor McKelvey in the 2019 Minor Hurling Championship. He's available for the U20s this season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

CORK'S minor and U20 hurling and football teams will be back in action this April after the draws were made for the 2022 championship.

On the hurling front, the U20s were pitted against Clare and Limerick in their group, with the top two progressing to the Munster semi-finals, while the minors will take on Kerry and Limerick to make the last four.

For the footballers, the minors will clash with Kerry in their opener, the winner qualifying for the Munster final, the loser getting a second chance against one of the other four counties in the province, who first play-off in a round-robin. The U20s face the winners of Waterford-Limerick, with Kerry on the other side of the draw.

Bobbie O'Dwyer, now U20 manager, guided the 2019 minors to an All-Ireland, so hopes will be high they can make a mark at U20 this season, though Conor Corbett is on the way back from injury while Patrick Campbell has since committed to Munster Rugby.

The minors knocked out Kerry last summer and Michael O'Brien is at the helm again this season, where he could end up taking on the Kingdom twice under the new system. 

Cork manager Michael O'Brien during the Electric Ireland Munster minor final last summer. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The decision to use a round-robin for the two hurling grades has to be welcomed in terms of player development, and something Cork football could have done with. 

The benefits of a group stage approach in minor hurling was evident in the All-Ireland winning U20 crops of 2020 and '21. At minor in 2019 many of those players narrowly missed out on a Munster final appearance when, after beating Tipp and Waterford and drawing with Limerick they just needed to avoid defeat to Clare in the last match but were pipped by a point.

Still, they got four inter-county games under their belts and the likes of Ciarán Joyce, Jack Cahalane, Brian O'Sullivan, Ethan Twomey, Luke Horgan and Darragh Flynn featured prominently for the U20s. Daire O'Leary from Watergrasshill was also involved with the minors in '19 but really upped the ante when he graduated to the U20.

They're all available this season for new manager Donal O'Mahony, though Joyce could be ruled out if he features for the seniors and recently got a start in the Canan O'Brien Cup warm-up match against UCC.

U20 HURLING:

2019: Cork 1-20 Limerick 0-16; Cork 0-24 Clare 0-15; Tipperary 3-15 Cork 2-17; Cork 1-16 Kilkenny 0-13; Tipperary 5-17 Cork 1-18. 

Munster and All-Ireland runners-up.

2020: Cork 2-24 Kerry 2-10; Cork 2-29 Limerick 0-21 (AET); Cork 1-16 Tipperary 1-14; Cork 2-19 Dublin 1-18. 

Munster and All-Ireland champions.

2021: Cork 3-20 Tipperary 2-17; Cork 1-26 Limerick 1-24; Cork 4-19 Galway 2-14. 

Munster and All-Ireland champions.

2022: Group A: Cork, Clare, Limerick; Group B: Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford; top two from each group into the semi-finals.

U20 FOOTBALL:

2019: Cork 5-23 Waterford 0-7; Cork 3-16 Kerry 0-12; Cork 2-17 Tyrone 1-18; Cork 3-16 Dublin 1-14. 

Munster and All-Ireland champions.

2020: Cork 1-12 Clare 2-7; Kerry 0-17 Cork 1-9. 

Munster runners-up.

2021: Cork 3-12 Kerry 3-11; Cork 3-20 Tipperary 3-10; Offaly 3-10 Cork 0-14. 

Munster champions.

2022: Cork v Waterford or Limerick; Kerry v Clare or Tipperary. 

MINOR HURLING:

2019: Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-18; Limerick 0-19 Cork 1-16; Cork 0-19 Waterford 1-13; Clare 0-18 Cork 2-11.

2020: Cork 1-24 Clare 2-13; Limerick 2-19 Cork 0-13.

2021: Cork 6-28 Clare 0-6; Cork 1-24 Limerick 0-14; Cork 1-26 Waterford 1-15; Cork 1-23 Galway 0-12. 

Munster and All-Ireland champions.

2022: Group B: Cork, Kerry, Limerick; Group A: Clare, Tipperary, Waterford; top two from each group into the semi-finals.

MINOR FOOTBALL:

2019: Kerry 3-19 Cork 1-9; Cork 3-9 Clare 0-14; Kerry 3-14 Cork 2-14; Cork 3-19 Monaghan 2-10; Cork 4-12 Mayo 1-13; Cork 3-20 Galway 3-14 (AET). 

Munster runners-up and All-Ireland champions.

2020: Kerry 0-21 Cork 1-15 (AET).

2021: Cork 5-28 Waterford 0-3; Cork 1-15 Kerry 1-14; Cork 1-17 Limerick 0-13; Tyrone 0-23 Cork 1-6. 

Munster champions.

2022: Cork v Kerry; winner into Munster final; loser v winner of the group involving other four Munster counties.

Colm O'Neill inspired Mourneabbey goal machine Laura Fitzgerald

