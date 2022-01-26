Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 21:10

UCC far too good for UCD in Fitzgibbon Cup to make it two wins from two games

A sensational display from Mark Kehoe, which included a goal and six points from play, was enough to inspire University College Cork to their second win in a week
Daire Connery, UCC, Donal O'Shea, UCD.

Andrew Horgan

UCC 3-22 

UCD 1-14

UCC made it two wins out of two in Group A of the Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup as they produced a scintillating display to defeat rivals UCD 3-22 to 1-14 at the Mardyke on a cold Wednesday night down the Mardyke Arena.

A sensational display from Mark Kehoe, which included a goal and six points from play, was enough to inspire University College Cork to their second win in a week while also inflicting a second loss in that same period of time on the students from Dublin.

UCC were looking to make it two wins out of two after they made an impressive start to the new campaign last week as they defeated Mary Immaculate College Limerick on the road by a scoreline of 1-21 to 0-19.

UCD, on the other hand, came into this game hoping to produce a good performance and bounce back from their opening-day 1-21 to 1-18 loss at home to NUIG on that same night.

But it was the Cork students that started this game on the front foot and led by Kehoe they fired over three points inside the opening three minutes.

UCC are the defending champions as they have claimed victory in 2019 and 2020, with no third-level GAA activity last year.

Simon Kenefick, UCC, Eoghan Geraghty, Brian Sheehy and Niall Heffernan, UCD.
They continued to dominate proceedings here as the first half progressed and even though they kept splitting the uprights with William Henn also getting in on the act, their opponents refused to give in and a goal from their own Diarmuid O Floinn, who was a late inclusion at corner forward made it 1-5 to 0-9 by the 23rd minute.

The students from Cork responded well as they ensured they remained in front at half time by a score of 0-14 to 1-6.

They never looked back in the second period of play and a superbly taken goal from subsitute Padraig Power, who made a great impact over all off the bench, gave them totak control by minute 40, 1-17 to 1-9.

They didn’t stop their either as they sensed an opportunity to increase their score not only in this game but overall in the group stage.

And in the closing stages they deservedly added two further goals to their impressive tally with Glen Rovers’ Simon Kenefick bobling an effort in past the keeper before Conor Cahalane did likewise to seal a great victory for UCC that their display merited.

Next up for U.C.C is a meeting with NUI Galway in Dangan with throw-in set for 2 o’clock next Wednesday afternoon where they will be looking to make it three wins out of three.

Robert Downey, UCC, Diarmuid O'Floinn and Niall Heffernan, UCD.
Scorers for U.C.C: M Kehoe 1-6, P Power 1-2, C Cahalane 1-1, D Connery 0-4,W Henn 0-4 (0-1 free, 0-1 65), N O’Leary, S Barrett, R Downey, S Kenefick and S Condon 0-1 each.

U.C.D: D O’Shea 0-9 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), D O Floinn 1-0, E Guilfoyle, C Foley, L Murphy, S Ennis, and E McCormack 0-1 each.

U.C.C: I Butler (Kildorrery); N O’Leary (Na Piarsaigh), G Mellerick (Father O’Neills), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule); R Downey (Glen Rovers), I Daly (Lismore) C Barry (Ahane); R Connolly (Adare), D Connery (Na Piarsaigh); S Barrett (Blarney), W Henn (Na Piarsaigh) C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh); S Kenefick (Glen Rovers), M Kehoe (Kilsheelin Kilcash), C Cahalane (St Finbarrs).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for S Barrett (38), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for C Barry (46), D Hogan (Sarsfields) for S Kenefick (47), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for I Daly (51), S Condon (Harbour) for M Kehoe (59).

U.C.D: C O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Endas); B Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes), E Geraghty (Oranmore Maree), S Audsley (St Martins); T Hannan (St Joespehs Doora Barefield), I O’Heithir (Ballinteer St Johns), C Minogue (Bodyke); N Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle), E Guilfoyle (James Stephens); D O’Carroll (Lisdowney), C Foley (Naomh Olaf), L Murphy (Cuala); L O’Brien (Ballinameela), D O’Shea (Salthill Knocknacarra), D O Floinn (Cuala).

Subs: S Whelan (Ardclough) for L O’Brien blood sub, 21-26) C O Cathasaigh (Kilmacud Crokes) for S Audsley (24), S Whelan for E Guilfoyle (37),E McCormack (Knockavilla) for D O’Carroll (41), S Ennis (Rathmoloyon) for B Sheehy (51), D O’Brien (Mullinahone) for T Hannan (53).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

