Brew Boys raise the bar in thriller in CBL first division win over County Council

Brew Boys 2

County Council 1

SIX points separated second in the table Brew Boys and fifth-place County Council before last Sunday morning’s Sports Gear Direct First Division crunch fixture at Castlelyons.

Following the delayed return to football after the Christmas break, both teams served up a scintillating game of quality football in the race to close the gap on long time leaders Lion’s Den. Kevin Murphy opened the scoring for Council early in the second half before an inspired double substitution by the host’s boss Anthony Cody resulted with Cristian Veste and Sean McCarthy scoring to seal the points.

Daz Barbers 4

Longboats 2:

Daz Barbers had three of their recent signings in their starting line-up and went one up through Dean Twomey. After Eddie Walsh equalised for Longboats, Arainn McGrath (pen.) and Anthony Goulding stretched the host’s lead before Jack Sheehan reduced the deficit. However, McGrath turned provider when he set up Twomey for his second of the afternoon.

Trend Micro 0

Jay Bazz 1

A solitary goal, scored in the 15th minute by Adam Hegarty, settled a feisty encounter at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning.

Cork Hospitals 3

VIP Barbers 0

Cork Hospitals ran out comfortable winners against VIP Barbers for the second time this season courtesy of goals from Sean Kent, Kelvin Lynch and Cian Liston. Pádraic McCarthy and Luke O’Leary impressed for the winners.

Suro Cars 4

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

Cian Higgins put Suro two up at half-time only for Alex Nolan to reduce the deficit. Higgins completed his hat-trick from a sweetly struck 40-yard free-kick before Nolan pulled another back for the visitors to set up a thrilling last quarter.

With 10 minutes remaining, Paul O’Hea settled the destination of the points with the decisive fourth for the home side. Higgins, O’Hea and Ken O’Connor shone for the winners with Frank Field, Mark Daly and James Deasy the pick of Dripsey’s 11.

Telus International 0

Lion’s Den 7

Leaders Lion’s Den had a comprehensive win over an out of sorts Telus International at the G.A.C.A. Grounds. Jack Homan (2), James Buckley, Rory Keane, Sam Kelleher, Jamie Higgins and Terence McSweeney registered the goals for the Den who remain three points ahead of Brew Boys.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Marlboro Trust 1

Satellite Taxis 3

Leaders Satellite Taxis bounced back from their heavy defeat to champions Doolan’s Cow to defeat Marlboro Trust at Mayfield Community School.

After being dominant in the early exchanges, the visitors broke the deadlock through Red Geaney midways through the first-half when he combined with Jeff Abbot to side step two defenders in the area and coolly dink the ball over the advancing keeper. Satellite continued to press and were rewarded with a second from Breff McCarthy who rounded the keeper and scored after been put through by Alex McCarthy. Aidan Kelleher’s Marlboro refused to lie down and pulled a goal back through Kevin O’Sullivan. However, Kian Fitzgerald’s corner was whipped in by McCarthy to secure the points for Ray Hallissey’s Satellite.

UCC Utd 1

Doolan’s Cow 2

Champions Doolan’s Cow came away from the Farm last Sunday morning with a first league win at the venue since April 2017. Aaron Hennessy set up James Cotter for the opener for Doolan’s in the 27th minute before a Joe Normyle header from a free-kick 10 minutes later tied up the contest.

Not for the first time this season, top scorer Jamie Murphy sealed the win for the Cow in the 65th minute when his strike beat the keeper from outside the area. Murphy, Craig Keegan and David O’Sullivan were outstanding for the visitors.

Harp Celtic 1

District 11 6

District 11 climbed out of the bottom two in their must win encounter with Harp Celtic. Shane O’Regan registered his first hat-trick of the season with top scorer Caolan O’Callaghan netting twice and an own goal completing the score for the winners.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 5

OBS 3

A sticky surface at Garryduff last Sunday morning appeared to favour Healy’s who ran up a 4-1 lead at half-time through Justin Banks, Steven Dwyer, Darren Roche and Mark O’Sullivan. Dave Manley netted for the visitors.

Despite goals from Niall O’Brien and Eoghan Brennan narrowing the lead to a single goal, O’Sullivan popped up with his second late on to extinguish any hopes of an OBS comeback. Solid performances from O’Brien, Donal Coakley, Steve Cotter and Alan Moreland kept the visitors in the contest.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2

Jason O’Neill Electrical 0

MHS leapfrogged UCC Utd to go third in the table after a second win over JONE at Ringmahon. Kevin O’Regan and Ian Harrington netted twice before half-time and although the hosts' keeper Eoghan Daly was called upon to save a penalty as the visitors pressed in the second 45, the Solicitors saw the encounter out with the help of outstanding performances from Harrington and Chris O’Connell. Keeper Luke Madden, Darragh Corrigan and David Braham caught the eye for JONE.