Premier League report card: Some doing well, others could do better

WITH 2022 knocking on the door, it's a good time to rate the Premier League clubs at this midseason point.

Arsenal

To his credit, Mikel Arteta has gone from the manager most likely to be fired, to the most improved performer in the league. Nevertheless, there are few signs that the Gunners are in a place to consistently hold their top-four spot. C-.

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has done well since taking over from Dean Smith. He looks like he has secured Villa's Premier League status and will hope to maintain a mid-table finish. The real test will begin next season. D-.

Brentford

Have shown themselves to be the surprise performers of the division. Have claimed a few exceptional scalps and are always hard to beat. The league's pace is starting to tell on their results of late. But they should survive until next season. B+.

Brighton

Another surprise package. Few would have believed that Graham Potter's side would be mid-table at this point. And comfortably there too after suffering only four defeats this season so far. B.

Burnley

A tough season so far, where the Clarets have uncharacteristically struggled to get results, while Covid and the weather have seen them play five fewer games than the rest. E.

Chelsea

The European champions looked in a good place to claim the Premier League with their impressive early run of victories. But, of late, they have hit some ice and have wobbled to only three wins in their last eight Premier League matches. B+.

Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira is enjoying an exceptional start to his tenure at Palace. He has made them one of the toughest sides to beat. Will hope for some investment next season to take the next step forward. B.

Everton

Early hope with the arrival of former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has waned as favourable results have proved difficult to maintain. Still, if they can find form again they are a solid top-10 to six side. E.

Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa did wonders with the Yorkshire side in their first year back up last season. The difficult second album syndrome has struck this season and they are uncomfortably hovering above the drop zone. They should be too good to drop and they will look to start fresh next season. E.

Leicester

An inconsistent season of results has seen them yo-yo up and down the table. As likely to give up a bad result to average opposition as they are to take a top-four scalp. D.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected after the Premier League defeat to Leicester ,at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Liverpool

Breathlessly brilliant for most of the campaign, they looked like the championship-winning side of 2019-2020. The hectic schedule of late has seen them slip with the Africa Cup still to come. It may be more like the brilliant but frustratingly, 'so close yet so far' side of the 2018-2019 season. A.

Manchester City

Looked off form in the early games of the season but have since burst into life, winning all of their last 10 league games. Hard to see beyond them to retain their title again. A+

Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will need some time to make an impact after Ole's time at the wheel. But early indications are somewhat promising. Still, the question remains of what to do with so much misfiring and expensive talent on the books? D.

Newcastle

The promise of all that Saudi money may have come too late for the Toon, with only one win to their name. But they will be the richest Championship side by far. F.

Norwich

Have been doomed from a long way out. Dean Smith will be already looking to rebuild from the Championship. F.

Southampton

Showing signs of recovery with recent impressive results against West Ham and Spurs. But are still mostly threading water at midtable. D.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte (left) instructs his players as Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl looks on during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte's Spurs look a far more serious prospect since taking over from the short-lived reign of Nuno Espirito Santo. Also, signs that grumpy striker Harry Kane has accepted his place in Spurs and is settling down to get some scores. C.

Watford

Claudio Ranieri looked like he turned the Watford ship around after his return to England when they beat Man United 4-1 and the end of November. But have since lost five on the trot and now are just above the drop. Will have a real battle to stay ahead of Burnley, who have games in hand. E.

West Ham

It's universally agreed that David Moyes has done wonders in London's Eastend and has created the first viable side to break the hegemony of the Premier League's traditional top-six. B+

Wolves

Only recently have started to show signs that they are getting back to their exciting performances of the past few seasons. While their attack has misfired a bit, their defence is only rivalled by Man City and Chelsea. If they get the attack going again they would be a real threat. C.