IT may be the time of year for diaries, but a new publication by two Mallow runners is much more than just a journal to log your miles (or kilometres!) and goals for 2022.

Titled ‘The Local Runners’ Annual’, it’s the brainchild of Phil Carey and Adrian Ryder, both members of the local athletics club.

This new book is packed full of profiles and maps of routes around the North Cork area along with coaching tips, professional advice on avoiding injuries and interesting and revealing profiles of runners of all abilities.

The book costs £20 and all profits go to Sanctuary Runners, the group established in Cork in February 2018 by former feature writer and broadcaster Graham Clifford.

This non-political group brings together Irish residents, refugees, and asylum seekers to run, jog or walk on the same Sanctuary Runners team with a focus on humanitarianism, solidarity, and positive action.

In his foreword to the publication, World 50km champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Rob Heffernan said he was delighted when told where the profits from the book were going.

“I’ve been an ambassador for Sanctuary Runners for some now and I have enjoyed every second of it. Athletics is a humbling sport and regardless of background or where you come from, it unites people,” he wrote.

Like a lot of good ideas, the inspiration for the colourful publication started out on a run, according to compilers Phil and Adrian.

“This Annual will allow you to log your training and is intended for all running types. Any good coach will tell you to it’s vital to log your training and we hope that this makes it that bit easier for you.”

Both of them religiously log their training, Adrian is a photographer and between them they’ve discovered many picturesque running routes in their locality.

They felt that between them they could develop a quality, fun, and informative book for their fellow runners.

At the start of each month, details of local running routes are beautifully captured, showing distance, elevation and terrain.

There are also coaching tips from Mallow AC coach Shane Simcox along with injury prevention advice from physical therapist John O’Sullivan.

The profiles of local runners gives an insight into how they took up the sport, with a few of them even going on to represent Ireland at masters’ level.

There is also a lovely story, in her own handwriting, by 10-year-old Sanctuary Runner Yvonne explaining what the group and the people involved mean to her.

The ‘Local Runners’ Annual’ is on sale at Fitness Solutions and Katies Newsagents in Mallow.

Details are also available on Facebook under LocalRunnersAnnual, on Instagram under local runner_annual, and on Twitter @runnerlocal1