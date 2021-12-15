Business League: Marlboro Trust beat Crookstown in a 10-goal classic

SCS Crookstown United 4

Marlboro Trust 6

TWO teams at opposite ends of the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division scored 10 goals between them at Crookstown Park.

After Conor Murphy opened the scoring in the first two minutes for United, Marlboro went on to score four unanswered goals, from Ronan McBride, Kevin O’Sullivan, Daniel del Blanco, and Colin Hewitt, before Charles Kenneally reduced the deficit at the interval.

Dave O’Halloran’s free-kick set up Kenneally for his second, only for Pedro Pinto to extend Trust’s lead again to two. O’Sullivan completed the scoring with Trust’s sixth in the 86th minute.

UCC United 1

Satellite Taxis 2

The top two met at the Farm and the game was decided at the death by a late, late winner from Alex McCarthy.

Earlier, Mo El Shouky had given United a first-half lead that was cancelled out by a thunderous free-kick into the top corner by Kevin O’Connor. Satellite goalkeeper Bryan McPolin, Shane Dorgan, and Sean O’Connor were inspirational for the visitors.

Doolan’s Cow 4

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

Champions Doolan’s Cow moved to within a point of second-placed UCC by hitting MHS for four at Mayfield Community School last Sunday morning.

Goals from Jamie Murphy (2), Tony O’Reilly, and Jason Creamer brought Doolan’s tally in the league to 28 in seven matches.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Cork Hospitals 0

Longboats 1

A goal in the 55th minute from Longboats’ Paul Fenn prevented the Hospitals from making it three wins in a row for the first time in the league this season.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1

Daz Barbers 2

A makeshift Barbers 11 did enough to stay in the title race, with Dean Twomey and Darren Hosford on target for the visitors.

James Foley scored from the penalty spot for the home side, whose best included Ross Leahy and Frank Field.

Brew Boys 4 VIP Barbers 2

Brew Boys registered the double over the Barbers by winning 4-2 at Mayfield Park. Renato Alves (2), Gavin Quirke, and Eric Roche, on his debut, bagged the goals for the winners, who still remain in second spot.

Telus International 0

Jay Bazz 1

Jay Bazz are making a habit of winning crucial matches by a solitary goal and this one was no exception. Adam Hegarty’s neat finish kept his team on the fringes of the promotion race. Hegarty, Tony Carroll, and Aaron excelled for the visitors.

Trend Micro 1

Co Council 0

Council boss Tony Byrd came to Trend Micro’s aid before the team’s second meeting of the season at Mayfield Park last Friday night.

With the hosts faced with the dilemma of requiring a change of kit, the visitors sportingly provided an alternative, so that the contest could go ahead.

But the hosts were in no mood to exchange the favour on the field of play and proceeded to win a tight affair courtesy of a late, solitary Dylan Galvin strike. Despite the best efforts of Kevin Murphy, Kieran O’Regan, and Shane Martin, on his debut, Council couldn’t find an equaliser that would keep them in the title hunt.

Galvin and Iraildo Rodriguez da Cruz were excellent at the back for the winners, with striker Vitor Granja a handful throughout for Council’s back four.