Business League: Lion’s Den brush Barbers aside to go six clear

Daz Barbers 1 Lion’s Den 2

LEADERS Lion’s Den took a huge step towards securing a first title success by brushing aside the challenge of second-placed Daz Barbers to go six points clear at the top of the Sports Gear Direct First Division league after Brew Boys won on Sunday afternoon, following last Friday night’s 2-1 win at Mayfield Community School.

An incisive break down the left wing by the hosts led to Darren Hosford blasting in an unstoppable free-kick from the edge of the area in the 10th minute.

Within 15 minutes, the visitors got back on level terms through Rory Keane who availed of a neat knock-down by Tim O’Donovan.

With both teams intent on attacking, another Den foray resulted in the in-form Sam Kelleher finding the back of the net after beating three defenders.

Barbers, having lost 4-2 in the first round of matches, upped the pace in the second 45 and as well as being denied two penalty appeals and having Luke Delaney and Kevin ‘Finch’ O’Donoghue go close, Den’s keeper Richard McSweeney still had to make a brilliant save to deny Delaney with five minutes remaining to prevent Arainn McGrath’s Daz from coming away with a share of the spoils.

Keane and Shaun Taggart were outstanding in the centre of the park for the winners with Hosford, O’Donoghue and Damien Doody shining for the host’s 11.

Longboats 5 VIP Barbers 0

Despite winning for the fourth time at home, Longboats remain on the fringes of the promotion race, five points adrift of third-placed Daz Barbers with two matches in hand.

Liam Cashman scored twice along with Neil O’Connell, James O’Sullivan and a free-kick from Eoin Hill.

Suro Cars 4 Trend Micro 2

Suro Cars avenged their early-season defeat to Trend Micro by coming from behind to extract all three points from their clash at Mayfield Park last Saturday afternoon.

Mark Foley opened the scoring for Suro early on only for José Guerra to equalise inside the first 20 minutes.

Matheus Freire put the visitors ahead for the first time before Cian Higgins leveled on the hour.

Kevin Murphy and Gearóid Collins, with his customary goal a game, added further goals for the winners.

Foley and Garry McGill impressed for Suro.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0 Jay Bazz 1

In a tight contest played at the Regional Park, Jay Bazz came away with what could well prove a vital three points in their quest for a first championship success.

Sam Heffernan netted the decisive goal for the visitors whose best included Darragh O’Connor, Darren Nugent and Callum Condon.

Ger Bradley, Ross Leahy and sub Blazej Marczak were prominent for the hosts who threw everything at their opponents in the second half in search of an equalizer.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 3 County Council 7

Council’s win over Derrow was a personal triumph for striker Mario Fosca who scored five to bring his season tally to 16.

Regular scorers Jordan Hughes and Rob Susek were also among the goals. Rory Galvin, Eoin Nash and Jake Davies were on target for the hosts.

Telus International 0 Brew Boys 4

Brew Boys moved into second above Daz Barbers courtesy of a first-half long-range strike by Tom McGrath and three in the final twenty from sub Sean McCarthy (2) and Gavin Quirke.

The visitors were made to work hard from their win over a gritty Telus who on this form won’t be long making strides to move up the table.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Marlboro Trust 0 UCC United 3

In one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season since UCC gained promotion to the top flight in 2013, a blistering start by the visitors which produced three goals inside the opening half-hour laid the platform for a seventh win in eight for the College.

Gokhan Dumplinar opened the scoring from a penalty with Mo El Shouky and Dumplinar again going on to add further goal inside the opening 29 minutes.

FOOTNOTE: Congratulations are extended to the Gary McCarthy Trophies Player-of-the Month for November.

UCC’s Jack Murphy received the Premier award. Jack’s father Frank played for a number of seasons with Marlboro Trust while his uncles Ritchie and Liam were on the league’s panel of referees.

Junior Kavanagh of Jay Bazz is the First Division recipient.