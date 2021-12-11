Belgooly hurlers complete a Junior B double against Randal Óg

Belgooly 3-16 Randal Óg 1-15

BELGOOLY are the Co-Op Superstores Cork Junior B Hurling Championship winners for 2021 after defeating Randal Óg in this decider at Páirc Uí Rinn.

A second-half surge was to spark Belgooly into life and on their way to securing the silverware. It was a second county title in the space of a few weeks for the South East side, who also won the Junior B Divisional crown recently.

Belgooly players celebrate after defeating Randal Og in the Co-Op Superstores Cork JBHC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Randal Óg had also landed a Junior B title lately, albeit in football.

The opening stages made for compelling viewing with this being a close-fought affair. A clinically taken free from Barry Dwyer got Belgooly up and running. Randal Óg responded with their opening scores of the game through Sean Daly and Séadhna Crowley.

However, Belgooly then struck for the opening goal of the contest, when Ryan Long blasted the ball home with a fine finish to the roof of the net. Daly got another point on the quarter of an hour mark for Randal Óg, as the scores were level at 0-6 to the 1-3 of Belgooly at the first half water break.

When the action resumed, Daly continued to show red hot accuracy with well-taken points for Randal Óg. Then Belgooly got a second goal when Ruairi Dwyer was on hand to plant the ball home from close range.

After a competitive opening half, it was Randal Óg that held the advantage at half-time of 0-11 to the 2-4 of Belgooly.

Daly got an early second-half Randal Óg point. But then Belgooly found a surge of momentum, with Eoin O’Donovan keeping his composure to slot over, with Shane O’Riordan also pointing.

Belgooly's Barry Dwyer is tackled by Randal Og's Sean Daly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Belgooly got a third goal with Barry Dwyer finding the back of the net with a composed finish. That man Dwyer got two further points, as Belgooly led 3-8 to Randal Óg’s 0-12 at the second-half water break.

Belgooly kept on rolling with the game approaching the final 10 minutes, as Rhys Reynolds got in on the scoring act.

Barry Dwyer had an outstanding second-half display and he continued to put the ball over the crossbar with ease.

Randal Óg continued to search for a lifeline late on back into the contest. But scores by Daly and a goal from Peter Collins proved to only be a consolation.

This day though was to belong to Belgooly, with that man Barry Dwyer capping off a fine display with a succession of late scores.

Two weeks before Christmas, Belgooly supporters have got an early present. For Randal Óg, there's still the chance of a second county title this winter, as they're in another junior B football final next Friday night, against Dripsey.

Scorers for Belgooly: B Dwyer (0-9 f) 1-9, R Dwyer, R Long 1-1 each, S O’Riordan 0-2, K Fitzgerald, R Reynolds, E O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Randal Óg: S Daly 0-9 f, P Collins 1-1, Séadhna Crowley 0-3, Seamus Crowley, D Collins 0-1 each.

BELGOOLY: G Quinlan; C O’Sullivan, T O’Donovan, J O’Sullivan; L Walsh, G O’Riordan, D Walsh; K Fitzgerald, R Reynolds; B Dwyer, R Dwyer, S O’Riordan; E O’Donovan, R Long, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: M Collins for O’Sullivan (36), E Corkery for R Dwyer (58), S Kiely for O’Riordan (60).

RANDAL ÓG: P Lynch; P Duggan, S Patterson, Conor O’Neill; G Lynch, Cian O’Neill, C Nyhan; S Daly, P Collins; E O’Donovan, Seamus Crowley, K Dullea; D Collins, Séadhna Crowley, C Duggan.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for Dullea (h-t), B O’Sullivan for Lynch, J Collins for Duggan (both 48), L O’Donovan for Lynch (54).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).