Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 17:26

Belgooly hurlers complete a Junior B double against Randal Óg

Goal threat was the difference for the South East side at Páirc Uí Rinn
Belgooly hurlers complete a Junior B double against Randal Óg

Belgooly captain Gearoid O'Riordan celebrates after defeating Randal Óg in the Co-Op Superstores Cork JBHC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

Belgooly 3-16 Randal Óg 1-15 

BELGOOLY are the Co-Op Superstores Cork Junior B Hurling Championship winners for 2021 after defeating Randal Óg in this decider at Páirc Uí Rinn.

A second-half surge was to spark Belgooly into life and on their way to securing the silverware. It was a second county title in the space of a few weeks for the South East side, who also won the Junior B Divisional crown recently.

Belgooly players celebrate after defeating Randal Og in the Co-Op Superstores Cork JBHC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Belgooly players celebrate after defeating Randal Og in the Co-Op Superstores Cork JBHC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Randal Óg had also landed a Junior B title lately, albeit in football. 

The opening stages made for compelling viewing with this being a close-fought affair. A clinically taken free from Barry Dwyer got Belgooly up and running. Randal Óg responded with their opening scores of the game through Sean Daly and Séadhna Crowley.

However, Belgooly then struck for the opening goal of the contest, when Ryan Long blasted the ball home with a fine finish to the roof of the net. Daly got another point on the quarter of an hour mark for Randal Óg, as the scores were level at 0-6 to the 1-3 of Belgooly at the first half water break.

When the action resumed, Daly continued to show red hot accuracy with well-taken points for Randal Óg. Then Belgooly got a second goal when Ruairi Dwyer was on hand to plant the ball home from close range.

After a competitive opening half, it was Randal Óg that held the advantage at half-time of 0-11 to the 2-4 of Belgooly.

Daly got an early second-half Randal Óg point. But then Belgooly found a surge of momentum, with Eoin O’Donovan keeping his composure to slot over, with Shane O’Riordan also pointing.

Belgooly's Barry Dwyer is tackled by Randal Og's Sean Daly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Belgooly's Barry Dwyer is tackled by Randal Og's Sean Daly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Belgooly got a third goal with Barry Dwyer finding the back of the net with a composed finish. That man Dwyer got two further points, as Belgooly led 3-8 to Randal Óg’s 0-12 at the second-half water break.

Belgooly kept on rolling with the game approaching the final 10 minutes, as Rhys Reynolds got in on the scoring act.

Barry Dwyer had an outstanding second-half display and he continued to put the ball over the crossbar with ease.

Randal Óg continued to search for a lifeline late on back into the contest. But scores by Daly and a goal from Peter Collins proved to only be a consolation.

This day though was to belong to Belgooly, with that man Barry Dwyer capping off a fine display with a succession of late scores.

Two weeks before Christmas, Belgooly supporters have got an early present.  For Randal Óg, there's still the chance of a second county title this winter, as they're in another junior B football final next Friday night, against Dripsey.

Scorers for Belgooly: B Dwyer (0-9 f) 1-9, R Dwyer, R Long 1-1 each, S O’Riordan 0-2, K Fitzgerald, R Reynolds, E O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Randal Óg: S Daly 0-9 f, P Collins 1-1, Séadhna Crowley 0-3, Seamus Crowley, D Collins 0-1 each.

BELGOOLY: G Quinlan; C O’Sullivan, T O’Donovan, J O’Sullivan; L Walsh, G O’Riordan, D Walsh; K Fitzgerald, R Reynolds; B Dwyer, R Dwyer, S O’Riordan; E O’Donovan, R Long, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: M Collins for O’Sullivan (36), E Corkery for R Dwyer (58), S Kiely for O’Riordan (60).

RANDAL ÓG: P Lynch; P Duggan, S Patterson, Conor O’Neill; G Lynch, Cian O’Neill, C Nyhan; S Daly, P Collins; E O’Donovan, Seamus Crowley, K Dullea; D Collins, Séadhna Crowley, C Duggan.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for Dullea (h-t), B O’Sullivan for Lynch, J Collins for Duggan (both 48), L O’Donovan for Lynch (54).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).

More in this section

MSL soccer: Rockmount manager Edward Kenny 'proud' of his international players MSL soccer: Rockmount manager Edward Kenny 'proud' of his international players
Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork City's Mark O'Mahony hits a hat-trick for Ireland in 7-1 Malta win
Cork GAA confirm details of new U19 grade while seedings changed for senior and intermediate levels Cork GAA confirm details of new U19 grade while seedings changed for senior and intermediate levels
cork gaajunior b
Greg Bolger and Ruairi Keating 15/4/2016

Cork City sign Galway striker Ruairí Keating

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more