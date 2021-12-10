Pupils from Mallow's Davis College make a mark at Musgrave Park blitz

THE Davis College, Mallow, rugby team took part in a successful U15 rugby development blitz which was held in Musgrave Park, Cork, recently.

Lead by Eugene McCarthy and Kevin Bohane of Munster Rugby, the team played four 11-a-side games.

The rules of the games were modified somewhat during the blitz to include things such as having no competition at the scrum and there was a big emphasis on low tackles to allow new players to get involved.

A sense of fun and involvement was there from the off and players got to challenge themselves against other developing rugby schools like Carrigaline CS and Mitchelstown CBS.

Players also loved getting out on the artificial pitch and experiencing what it was like playing in the home of Cork rugby.

Davis College runs rugby teams for First Years, U15 and U17 boys.

Both the First Years and U15s have been involved in blitz competitions organised by Eugene McCarthy and have played in both Pres Rugby grounds and Musgrave Park.

The U17s will be taking part in a blitz against other North Cork Schools.

Emphasis on rugby in the school is based on enjoyment and involvement. New players are welcomed and encouraged to join the local team, such as Mallow RFC.

Around 30% of each team has never played rugby before. This approach has been quite successful and has lead to finding such players as Anthony Castillo — who represented the school and Munster at youth level.