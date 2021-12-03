Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards

TRADEHOUSE Central Balllincollig’s Andre Nation has picked up November’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League Player of the Month, while The Address UCC Glanmire’s Claire Melia is the MissQuote.ie Super League Player of the Month for the second time in a row.

Ballincollig's Kieran O'Sullivan was recognised as the top coach in the Men's Super League, while Brunell's Kwanza Murry and Demons' Kyle Hosford came second in the voting for Player of the Month in the Women's Super League and Men's Division 1 categories respectively.

Kieran O'Sullivan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Andre Nation fended off NUIG Maree’s De’ondre Jackson and UCD Marian’s Srdan Stojanovic to take the InsureMyVan.ie Super League prize. Nation was top-scorer for the Village throughout November while also impressing with his relentless defending and rebounding at both ends of the court.

It is a Tradehouse Central Ballincollig double, head coach Kieran O’Sullivan has been named coach of the month, after leading them to the top of the table, with an unbeaten start since they began life in the Super League, following promotion in 2020.

Ireland international Claire Melia picked up the MissQuote.ie Super League Player of the Month, helped by her 33-point haul in last weekend’s win over DCU Mercy. As expected she's turned out to be an inspirational signing for Mark Scannell's charges.

Singleton SuperValu Brunell’s Kwanza Murray was second, among her highlights was an impressive 49-point haul in Saturday’s 107-87 road win at Killester, while DCU Mercy’s Bailey Greenberg was third.

Claire Melia of The Address UCC Glanmire going highest to win the ball from Ciara McCarthy and Anna Lynch of Fr Mathew's. Picture Denis Minihane.

Tommy O’Mahony is The MissQuote.ie Super League coach of the month. They top the table and are on a six-game winning run.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One there was also a repeat winner of the player gong, with Limerick Sport Eagles player Manny Peyton once again claiming top prize, ahead of Ireland international captain Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons) and Rafael Llopis Martinez (Limerick Celtics). Gerald Kennedy is November’s Coach of the Month, his McGowan’s Tolka Rovers team are on a five-game winning streak.

In MissQuote.ie Division 1, Yuleska Ramirez Tejeda (Limerick Sport Huskies), who was runner-up in October, has claimed November’s prize. Sofia Paska (Limerick Celtics) was second, while Shannon Cunningham (LYIT Donegal) was third. NUIG Mystics head coach Paul O’Brien is MissQuote.ie Division 1 Coach of the Month.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Player of the Month: Andre Nation (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig); De’ondre Jackson (NUIG Maree); Srdan Stojanovic (UCD Marian)

Coach: Kieran O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

MissQuote.ie Super League

Player of the Month: Claire Melia (The Address UCC Glanmire); Kwanza Murray (Singleton SuperValu Brunell); Bailey Greenberg (DCU Mercy)

Coach: Tommy O’Mahony (WIT Waterford Wildcats)

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Player of the Month: Manny Payton (Limerick Sport Eagles); Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons); Rafael Llopis Martinez (Limerick Celtics)

Coach: Gerald Kennedy (McGowan’s Tolka Rovers)

MissQuote.ie Division 1

Player of the Month: Yuleska Ramirez Tejeda (Limerick Sport Huskies); Sofia Paska (Limerick Celtics); Shannon Cunningham (LYIT Donegal)

Coach: Paul O’Brien (NUIG Mystics)