Mallow took their chances but valiant St Michael's are good enough to recover

REDEMPTION for Mallow as they made up for the disappointment of losing the 2020 final a few short months ago to Éire Óg.

It’s not easy to pick yourself up and face into a new season and get back to the final.

To their credit, they did so and when it looked like we were heading for a draw Seán Hayes wrote himself into their history book with a superb goal after a superb pass from Man of the Match Matty Taylor.

Taylor’s influence on the game grew as it went on and just 20 seconds after giving the crucial pass he was across the opposite side of the pitch breaking down a Michael’s attack.

Along with Stephen O’Callaghan on the opposite wing, their second-half performances were vital in their win with O’Callaghan getting on the scoresheet as well.

Early on it looked like it was going to be Michael’s day as the bonus of having Tadhg Deasy fit and veteran Eric Hegarty was paying dividends.

They got Michael’s first three points, putting them into a two-point lead and they were looking good.

Mallow started nervously and it took them some time to settle, with Kieran O’Sullivan starting to cause Michael’s trouble. Even though they weren’t playing well the Dazzlers were finding it hard to pull away from them and with only a point in it at half-time it was all to play for.

St Michael's Keith Hegarty is tackled by Mallow's Michael O'Rourke and Jack Dillon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was really the third quarter when Mallow started to take over with Taylor and O’Callaghan setting up the platform for many of their attacks.

Their driving runs forward started to tell as around them their fellow defenders got to grips with the Michael’s forwards.

Michael’s were relying heavily on Deasy and to be fair to him he didn’t let his side down. But they needed others to row in with more scores than they did.

The third quarter was dominated by the winners, as they hit 1-4, with two Deasy points the only reply from Michael’s. The crucial goal came just before the water break when a long hopeful ball from a free by O’Callaghan was punched to the net by Sean McDonnell when maybe Michael’s keeper might have been better off staying on his line instead of going out to contest it.

Having trailed at half-time they now found themselves four points up, having taken the lead for the first time in the 34th minute.

As expected Michael’s responded and with seven minutes to go had it down to a one-point game.

But before he got the goal Hayes also scored a crucial point when he caught a long ball in for a mark.

TOUGH BREAK

From here, Michael’s were chasing the game and no doubt in their minds was the ‘are we ever going to win a final factor?’

Having lost in 2015, '17, '18, and '19 all involved, including their supporters must have had starting doubts at this stage, but led by Deasy they managed to draw level.

Then came the crucial moment as Taylor picked up the ball on the wing to hit the inch-perfect pass to Hayes and with only the keeper to beat there was only going to be one outcome.

Sheer joy for Mallow and sadly despair again for Michael’s. The last time these two sides met Mallow emerged winners by a point and again it was their day.

All through it was far from the most exciting game you will ever see, but that really doesn’t matter. Finals are all about winning and for sheer spirit and determination Mallow take the plaudits.

They hung in there at times, particularly in the first half, regrouped at half-time, and drove on to victory with a much-improved second-half display.

For Michael’s, it’s another year of wondering but they have some quality players coming through at minor and U20 level and are sure to be a force to reckon with again next year.

For Mallow, the celebrations begin and they can look forward to playing at the top level next year.