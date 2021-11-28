Three reasons Mallow beat St Michael's in the SAFC final

COOL RESPONSE

Already beaten in a final this year, Mallow could easily have been cowed as St Michael’s came with the momentum in the closing stages, but it was telling that experienced players like captain Eoin Stanton, Matty Taylor and Seán Hayes were involved in what proved to be the winning goal.

In such a situation, it would have been understandable, if not logical, to see the game out for a draw and to take the chances in a replay, or at least work the ball in for a close-range point attempt. Instead, Taylor went direct and it paid off.

SCORING SPREAD

Sub Hayes was Mallow’s top scorer with 1-1 but he was joined by eight other players, including the entire half-back line of Stephen O’Callaghan, Shane Merritt and Taylor. By contrast, Tadgh Deasy had eight of the 15 Michael’s points and Eric Hegarty was the only other player for the city side to kick more than a point. Unusually, both sides had three different players scoring frees.

GOALS

In his post-match comments, Mallow manager Keith Moynihan acknowledged that things like trusting “the process” were cliches but it didn’t make them any less true. Similarly, 'goals winning games' has become such a catchphrase because of how often it is borne out.

Michael’s had some chances, denied by good goalkeeping and unlucky shooting; Mallow’s first was fortuitous but the ball was there for the chance to materialise, while the second was perfectly executed.