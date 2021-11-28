Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 18:07

Three reasons Mallow beat St Michael's in the SAFC final

Denis Hurley breaks down the key moments from the decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Three reasons Mallow beat St Michael's in the SAFC final

St Michael's Eric Hegarty takes on Mallow's Bill Myers during the Bon Secours Cork SAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

COOL RESPONSE

Already beaten in a final this year, Mallow could easily have been cowed as St Michael’s came with the momentum in the closing stages, but it was telling that experienced players like captain Eoin Stanton, Matty Taylor and Seán Hayes were involved in what proved to be the winning goal. 

In such a situation, it would have been understandable, if not logical, to see the game out for a draw and to take the chances in a replay, or at least work the ball in for a close-range point attempt. Instead, Taylor went direct and it paid off.

SCORING SPREAD

Sub Hayes was Mallow’s top scorer with 1-1 but he was joined by eight other players, including the entire half-back line of Stephen O’Callaghan, Shane Merritt and Taylor. By contrast, Tadgh Deasy had eight of the 15 Michael’s points and Eric Hegarty was the only other player for the city side to kick more than a point. Unusually, both sides had three different players scoring frees.

GOALS

In his post-match comments, Mallow manager Keith Moynihan acknowledged that things like trusting “the process” were cliches but it didn’t make them any less true. Similarly, 'goals winning games' has become such a catchphrase because of how often it is borne out. 

Michael’s had some chances, denied by good goalkeeping and unlucky shooting; Mallow’s first was fortuitous but the ball was there for the chance to materialise, while the second was perfectly executed.

Read More

SAFC: Seán Hayes on target at death to give Mallow victory over St Michael's

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Cork footballers face Kerry in Munster semi-final; hurlers will host Limerick
East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month
Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus
cork gaa
Fairyhouse Winter Festival - Day Two

Honeysuckle secures Hatton's Grace hat-trick at Fairyhouse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more