Robbie Dalton confident Fr O'Neill's can drive on despite injuries

STANDING outside the Fr O’Neill’s dressing room it was clear manager Robert Dalton took great pleasure from his side defeating Bride Rovers in the Co Op Superstores SAHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend.

“When you have just won a game of this magnitude without Liam O’Driscoll, Declan Dalton and Ger Millerick I think it shows the character in the side as not many teams could afford to be without that quality,” said Dalton.

Winning this game was all about staying focused for 60-plus minutes.

“It’s very simple we had to step up to the mark and I am very proud of the entire panel in the manner they went head to head with a very determined Bride Rovers side."

Kevin O’Sullivan is the free-taker when Dalton is out and he finished with a 13-point tally; that tally didn’t surprise his manager.

“Look having a squad is crucial and I knew Declan was a very good free-taker but Kevin was exceptional. Having said all that this win is not about individuals as this was a pure team performance,” added Dalton.

In a game that was dominated by frees O’Neills punished Bride Rovers from placed balls and Dalton was thrilled with his defence.

“The entire defence did very well but I must mention our full-back Sean O’Connor and centre-back Mark O’Keeffe who were simply awesome.”

Fr. O'Neill's Sean O'Connor goes high with Bride Rovers' Michael Collins. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dalton has some great memories with the club as he cast his mind back to the 2006 season.

“I was involved when we won the All-Ireland Junior in 2006 and it has basically progressed from there as we won Intermediate and Premier Intermediate narrowly missing out on a second All-Ireland a couple of years ago.

Reaching senior was always a priority and when we won the U21 county in 2019 most of that team are playing here today and I think this group of players have character that’s hard to match when they are at their best.”

Having lost last year’s final to Charleville they now come up against a strong Kanturk side that will take some beating according to Dalton.

“Kanturk are a big strong physical side with many of them dual players and we will certainly have to be at our best to come out on top.”

Reaching the Holy Grail will lift the whole community as Dalton believes they are ready to take the big step.

“It's very simple in last year’s final we looked to be coasting before Charleville turned the tables on us.

“In my heart I know we are good enough to compete at the top level and the players are only 60 minutes away from doing so and once again our character will be tested by a very good side.”