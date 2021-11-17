Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 08:30

PIHC: Clash with Kerry champions Kilmoyley crucial for Courceys Rovers

Courceys got a bye into the last four but took their chance against Valleys to set up a final showdown against Castlelyons or Ballinhassig
Kevin Canty, Valley Rovers, challenges DJ Twomey, Courcey Rovers, in the PIHC semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Therese O’Callaghan

ANY worries Courcey Rovers may have had about the five-week break since their defeat of Éire Óg in their final group game of the Cork Premier IHC were dismissed when they played Kilmoyley in a challenge match.

Courcey Rovers booked a place in the Cork Premier IHC final on Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn defeating Valley Rovers and manager Sean Guiheen said the ‘Kilmoyley game was worth its weight in gold.’

“We went straight to the semi-final after topping the group.

“It was very hard to gauge it because we didn’t know the date or we didn’t know the opposition. We played Kilmoyley last week and it was worth its weight in gold.

“We had a great game against them last Saturday, they are very similar to Valley Rovers - big strong boys. It was crucial we played it. It was great preparation, great to get that game because it was hard to get games.

“We knew the Valley Rovers game would be a dog fight, semi-finals are about getting over the line.

“Overall, I would be pleased. We are trying to do a performance collectively. We have been doing it in spells, 15 minutes here and 15 minutes there.

“But over the hour we had three good spells and we will have to work on getting the four quarters for the next time.

“The disappointing thing is the frees we gave away. In many situations, they were rucks and we did not have to foul the ball. It is annoying me we gave them such stupid frees. It is something to work on for the final.”

Courcey Rovers goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan scored 1-3 of their 2-19 to 0-17 scoreline - the goal from a penalty in the 25th minute set them on their way.

Stephen Nyhan is very good. He is like an outfield player, to be fair. Every game, he is getting two or three or four points. He is a huge player for Courcey Rovers over the years and he is still performing.

“We said at half-time we would try and push on and try and control the game. We were up five points and the second goal (Ronan Nyhan) gave us breathing space.

“Defensively we did well too. They didn’t concede a goal, they are hardy men. They defended very well and used the ball well coming out.”

Courcey Rovers are looking forward to a second PIHC final appearance in four years.

“Our policy this year was every game we would enjoy, and we would have a cut. If we are good enough we are good enough, and if we are not we are not. We will see what happens.”

