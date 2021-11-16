Inch Rovers show ‘greatcharacter’ to beat St Val’s

Inch Rovers retained their Cork ladies football Senior B championship title on Saturday after a hard-fought win over St Val's at MTU.

Angela Walsh was key to their win as the former Cork star was outstanding over the hour, hitting 1-5 of their total in their 3-9 to 1-13 win.

At the other end of the pitch, where Walsh used to line out, another veteran of their side Jessica O'Shea was also a big influence as she marshalled their defence.

They had to use all the experience those two and others like Annie Walsh and Sarah Harrington to secure the win over a Val's side that pushed them all the way and at one point possibly looked like going on to win it.

They had come from behind to level it, with points from Ciara McCarthy helping them to do so and it looked like the momentum was swinging their way.

But up stepped Angela Walsh to bit 1-1 in the space of two minutes and despite the best efforts of Val's they kept their lead to the end.

Harrington had the honour of lifting the cup on behalf of Inch and afterwards said how honoured she was to captain the side.

Full-forward Angela Walsh, Inch Rovers, with possession. Picture: Larry Cummins.

“We are absolutely delighted to win, it was so tough out there. I can't express how tough Val's are to beat. We are thrilled to get two in a row and it means so much to us,” said Sarah.

“It also helps us as well when we are trying to progress on into the Senior A competition. We are lucky with the mix of youth and experience that we have because as you get older it can get harder to come back again and again.

“But when you have young girls coming through they really push you on and bring a fresh sense to the team and they help to drive us on and that's good for all of us.

“They came very close to us in the second-half and that's where the bit of experience came in and we went down and got the goal and a point to drive it on again.

“I think it takes great character in a team to do that and we needed it all against them. It's great to win the two in a row and we can enjoy the celebrations now,” concluded Sarah.