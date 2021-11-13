Angela Walsh powers Inch Rovers to Senior B glory against St Val's

Inch Rovers 3-9 St Val's 1-13

A SUBLIME performance from Angela Walsh helped Inch Rovers retain their Cork Senior B club championship title at MTU.

The former Cork star showed she is still a force to reckon with as she scored 1-5, her goal coming at a time when St Val's were starting to get the upper hand.

Alongside her in the forward line are experienced heads like Anne Marie O'Connor, Sarah Harrington, and Annie Walsh and they needed all their guile to get over a quality Val's outfit.

Defensively Jessica O'Shea was outstanding and it was a close call between her and Angela Walsh for player of the game, with the latter just about edging it.

Val's must be wondering have they a curse on them like Mayo as they have now lost four finals in a row, but it certainly wasn't for lack of effort on their part, led by the likes of Marie Ambrose, Emma Flanagan, and Ciara McCarthy.

Early points from Angela Walsh and Harrington put Inch in front, but Val's settled and took the lead with Ambrose, Flanagan, and Laura Buttimer all raising white flags.

A goal from Ciara Irwin and a point from Angela Walsh had Inch a point to the good at the water break, 1-3 to 0-5.

Their second goal, scored by Noelle O'Donovan helped them to a half-time lead of 2-4 to 0-6 as they were the better of the two sides in that half.

Ciara Hughes, St Val's in action against Inch Rovers defender Aoife Walsh. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Angela Walsh increased their lead, but then Val's showed what they are made of and were back level after 39 minutes.

A brilliant goal from Flanagan, followed by two points from McCarthy made it 1-8 to 2-5.

But that's where the experience in the Inch side told as they didn't panic and responded with a goal and a point of their own, within two minutes and both from the boot of Angela Walsh as they led 3-7 to 1-9 at the second-half water break.

Points from Annie Walsh and O'Connor extended their lead, but again Val's hit back to put only a point between them.

Eireann O'Shea and Mairead Corkery raised white flags, followed by two from Buttimer frees, to make it 1-13 to 3-8, but a late point from Angela Walsh secured the win for Inch to see them retain their title.

Scorers for Inch Rovers: Angela Walsh 1-5, C Irwin, N O'Donovan 1-0 each, AM O'Connor 0-2, S Harrington, Annie Walsh (f) 0-1 each.

St Val's: E Flanagan 1-2, L Buttimer 0-4 (0-3 f), C McCarthy 0-2, M Ambrose, A Kelleher, A Corkery, E O'Shea, M Corkery 0-1 each.

INCH ROVERS: R Fogarty; Aoife Walsh, E Cosgrove, L Hartnett; A Joyce, J O'Shea, A Higgins; C Barry, L Williams; S Harrington, Annie Walsh, C Irwin; N O'Donovan, Angela Walsh, AM O'Connor.

Subs: C Daly for C Irwin (49), A O'Driscoll for L Williams (58).

St VAL'S: A Foley; A Keane, C Ambrose, A Corkery; C Hughes, M Ambrose, A Kelleher; S Cotter, M Ring; E Flanagan, L Buttimer, E Coakley; A Barry-Murphy, C McCarthy, M Corkery.

Subs: C Nevin for E Coakley (ht), E O'Shea for A Barry-Murphy (39).

Referee: Justin Murphy, Castletownroche.